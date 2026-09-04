WHO Warehouse Storing Vital Medical Supplies Attacked Near Kyiv, Ukraine

Impact of Air Attacks on WHO Medical Supply Warehouses in Ukraine

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Recent Attack on Kyiv Region Warehouse

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - One of the World Health Organization's main warehouses storing humanitarian medical supplies in Ukraine was struck during an air attack overnight in the region surrounding Kyiv, the WHO said on Friday.

Immediate Aftermath and Safety Concerns

"Access to the site remains restricted due to heavy smoke and safety concerns, while assessments of possible damage and stock losses are ongoing. No WHO personnel were affected," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

Previous Strikes on WHO Facilities

August Attack in Dnipro

The attack follows a strike in August on a WHO humanitarian warehouse in the southern city of Dnipro, resulting in the loss of half of the medical supplies and equipment intended to support an estimated 225,000 people living in front-line and hard-to-reach areas, according to the WHO.

July Attack Near Kyiv

Another warehouse used by the WHO near Kyiv was damaged during a large-scale wave of attacks on the capital and surrounding region in July, Lindmeier said.

Wider Pattern of Attacks on Humanitarian Operations

Statistics on Attacks Affecting Humanitarian Supplies

Impact on Health-Related Humanitarian Supplies

"The attacks are part of a broader pattern affecting humanitarian operations across the country. In 2026, at least 20 attacks have affected warehouses storing humanitarian supplies, including 15 attacks on warehouses holding health-related humanitarian supplies," Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

Response and Alternative Arrangements

Alternative storage arrangements have already been identified following the latest incidents, the WHO said.

(Reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff)