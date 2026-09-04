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WHO warehouse storing medical supplies attacked overnight in Kyiv region, WHO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance humanitarian aid Ukraine News

WHO Warehouse Storing Vital Medical Supplies Attacked Near Kyiv, Ukraine

Impact of Air Attacks on WHO Medical Supply Warehouses in Ukraine

By Olivia Le Poidevin

Recent Attack on Kyiv Region Warehouse

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - One of the World Health Organization's main warehouses storing humanitarian medical supplies in Ukraine was struck during an air attack overnight in the region surrounding Kyiv, the WHO said on Friday.

Immediate Aftermath and Safety Concerns

"Access to the site remains restricted due to heavy smoke and safety concerns, while assessments of possible damage and stock losses are ongoing. No WHO personnel were affected," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said.

Previous Strikes on WHO Facilities

August Attack in Dnipro

The attack follows a strike in August on a WHO humanitarian warehouse in the southern city of Dnipro, resulting in the loss of half of the medical supplies and equipment intended to support an estimated 225,000 people living in front-line and hard-to-reach areas, according to the WHO. 

July Attack Near Kyiv

Another warehouse used by the WHO near Kyiv was damaged during a large-scale wave of attacks on the capital and surrounding region in July, Lindmeier said. 

Wider Pattern of Attacks on Humanitarian Operations

Statistics on Attacks Affecting Humanitarian Supplies

Impact on Health-Related Humanitarian Supplies

"The attacks are part of a broader pattern affecting humanitarian operations across the country. In 2026, at least 20 attacks have affected warehouses storing humanitarian supplies, including 15 attacks on warehouses holding health-related humanitarian supplies," Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva. 

Response and Alternative Arrangements

Alternative storage arrangements have already been identified following the latest incidents, the WHO said.

(Reporting by Olivia Le PoidevinEditing by Matthias Williams and Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • A WHO warehouse storing medical supplies near Kyiv was attacked overnight, with access still restricted due to safety risks; damage and stock loss assessments are ongoing, and no WHO personnel were harmed (Reuters) (2) (3).
  • This follows earlier attacks in August on a WHO warehouse in Dnipro that destroyed supplies intended for 225,000 people—worth about US$500,000—with only 130 of some 300 pallets moved before the site was destroyed (WHO; Euronews) (4) (5).
  • WHO reports that in 2026 alone, over 150 attacks on healthcare in Ukraine have been verified, including multiple strikes on warehouses storing health-related humanitarian supplies—highlighting the escalating threat to medical logistics (UN Geneva briefing) (6) (3).

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the WHO warehouse in the Kyiv region?
The WHO warehouse storing humanitarian medical supplies near Kyiv was struck during an overnight air attack, restricting access due to heavy smoke and safety concerns.
Were any WHO personnel affected by the attack in Kyiv?
No WHO personnel were affected by the attack according to WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.
How has the series of attacks impacted humanitarian supplies in Ukraine?
Recent attacks have damaged multiple WHO warehouses, resulting in significant loss of medical supplies for front-line and hard-to-reach areas.
What measures has the WHO taken following the attacks?
The WHO has identified alternative storage arrangements for humanitarian supplies following the latest warehouse incidents.
How many attacks on humanitarian supply warehouses have occurred in Ukraine in 2026?
At least 20 attacks have affected humanitarian supply warehouses in 2026, including 15 targeting warehouses with health-related supplies.

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