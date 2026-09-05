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Greek PM unveils plan to boost incomes ahead of elections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek PM unveils plan to boost incomes ahead of elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Tax Reform Greece Economy Elections

Greek Prime Minister Unveils Major Income Tax Reforms and Wage Increases Ahead of 2025 Elections

Key Announcements and Economic Context

Overview of Tax Breaks and Wage Increases

ATHENS, Sept 5 - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced income tax breaks and wage increases for workers, pensioners and the self-employed on Saturday as part of a tax reform worth billions of euros ahead of elections next year.

Details of the Tax Reform Package

The measures, with a cost of €2.2 billion for 2027, equal to about one percent of GDP, include an annual bonus of €400 for pensioners and €500 for public servants, zero income tax for low income farmers and low income families with three children and a reduction of the advance tax payment for self-employed and small businesses.

Political and Economic Background

Government's Standing and Public Perception

His center-right government, which was re-elected with 40.5% of the vote in 2023 promising to increase incomes, remains ahead in opinion polls but has seen its support slip to below 30% amid a protracted cost-of-living crisis and claims of corruption.

Greece's Economic Recovery

Performance in the Euro Zone

After a financial crisis in 2009 that triggered fears Greece would crash out of the euro zone, the country is now one of the best-performing in Europe. Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, outpacing the euro zone average. It expects a primary surplus worth about 4% of gross domestic product this year, almost double its initial forecast, giving the necessary fiscal space to fund the new measures.

Additional Measures Announced

Minimum Salary and Pension Contributions

Mitsotakis also announced a new hike in the minimum salary to €950 on a monthly basis and to €1,000 in 2028 and also a reduction of 0.5% for pension contributions.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The fiscal package includes a €400 annual pension bonus, €500 for public servants, zero income tax for low‑income farmers and large families, and lower advance tax payments for the self‑employed.
  • Greece’s economy grew by about 2 % in early 2026, with a primary surplus of nearly 4.9 % of GDP in 2025, generating fiscal space for these measures.
  • The statutory minimum wage has risen to €920 in April 2026, with a commitment to reach €950 by 2027; another 0.5 pp reduction in pension contributions is planned.

Frequently Asked Questions

What tax reforms did the Greek Prime Minister announce?
The Greek PM announced income tax breaks, wage increases, and bonuses for pensioners, public servants, low income farmers, and families with three children, as well as tax payment reductions for the self-employed and small businesses.
How much is the tax reform expected to cost?
The tax reform is estimated to cost €2.2 billion for 2027, about one percent of Greece's GDP.
Who will benefit from the new income measures?
Workers, pensioners, the self-employed, low income farmers, low income families with three children, and public servants will benefit from income boosts, tax breaks, and bonuses.
When will the minimum salary increase in Greece?
The minimum salary will rise to €950 per month soon and is planned to increase to €1,000 by 2028.
What is the economic background for these reforms in Greece?
Greece's economy is growing at 2% annually, outpacing the euro zone average, and it expects a primary surplus of 4% of GDP in 2023, enabling funding for these measures.

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