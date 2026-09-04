EU to Ban Waste and Aluminium Scrap Exports to Non-OECD Countries by Year End

EU Proposes Broad Export Ban on Waste and Aluminium Scrap

By Julia Payne

Background and Policy Shift

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne has decided to propose a broad ban on exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday.

Sejourne had been expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap.

Internal Discussions and Decision

"In the internal discussions, it appeared that the tool proposed could only cover around a half of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement said.

"We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This delegated act will ban exports of waste, including aluminium scrap to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."

OECD Membership and Major Destinations

OECD Overview

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly high-income nations, does not include China, India and other Asian countries that are major destinations for scrap metal and other EU waste.

Industry Impact and Decarbonisation

Aluminium Industry Expectations

Europe's aluminium industry had been waiting for the Commission to impose trade restrictions, such as export duties, since the spring. In June, Reuters reported the announcement was delayed to September.

Role of Scrap Metal in Decarbonisation

Scrap metal is a major source of feedstock for the EU's ailing smelters and plays a ⁠vital role in the sector's decarbonisation efforts. Recycling aluminium uses 95% less ​energy than producing metal from mined bauxite.

Next Steps and Timeline

The proposal will first be open to public consultation before adoption by the year end, the statement added.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens and Aurora Ellis)