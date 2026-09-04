GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU to propose ban on waste exports, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets European Union Environmental Policy

EU to Ban Waste and Aluminium Scrap Exports to Non-OECD Countries by Year End

EU Proposes Broad Export Ban on Waste and Aluminium Scrap

By Julia Payne

Background and Policy Shift

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The EU's industry chief Stephane Sejourne has decided to propose a broad ban on exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday.

Sejourne had been expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap.

Internal Discussions and Decision

"In the internal discussions, it appeared that the tool proposed could only cover around a half of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement said.

"We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This delegated act will ban exports of waste, including aluminium scrap to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."

OECD Membership and Major Destinations

OECD Overview

The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a group of mostly high-income nations, does not include China, India and other Asian countries that are major destinations for scrap metal and other EU waste.

Industry Impact and Decarbonisation

Aluminium Industry Expectations

Europe's aluminium industry had been waiting for the Commission to impose trade restrictions, such as export duties, since the spring. In June, Reuters reported the announcement was delayed to September.

Role of Scrap Metal in Decarbonisation

Scrap metal is a major source of feedstock for the EU's ailing smelters and plays a ⁠vital role in the sector's decarbonisation efforts. Recycling aluminium uses 95% less ​energy than producing metal from mined bauxite.

Next Steps and Timeline

The proposal will first be open to public consultation before adoption by the year end, the statement added.

(Reporting by Julia Payne, Editing by Louise Heavens and Aurora Ellis)

Key Takeaways

  • A broader ban on waste exports, not limited to aluminium scrap, will be proposed under the Waste Shipment Regulation, targeting non‑OECD countries while allowing exceptions for some EU candidate nations.
  • The move seeks to close loopholes, as aluminium scrap often classified as a product (via ‘end‑of‑waste’ rules) lies outside current export controls.
  • Under the revised Waste Shipment Regulation (entered May 2024), from May 2027 non‑hazardous waste exports to non‑OECD countries will generally be prohibited unless environmental safeguards are demonstrated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What waste materials will the EU ban from being exported?
The EU will ban exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries with some exceptions for EU candidate countries.
Why is the EU proposing a waste export ban to non-OECD countries?
The ban aims to retain scrap metal for EU industries, aiding decarbonisation and supporting ailing aluminium smelters.
Which countries are considered non-OECD in this context?
Non-OECD countries include China, India, and other Asian nations that are major destinations for the EU's scrap metal.
When will the EU's waste export ban be adopted?
The proposal will be open for public consultation and is expected to be adopted by the end of the year.
How much energy does recycling aluminium save?
Recycling aluminium uses 95% less energy compared to producing new metal from mined bauxite.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid

Germany launches manhunt after spate of sabotage attacks on power grid

Image for European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps

European shares log weekly losses on inflation worries; Volkswagen jumps

Image for Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows

Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows

Image for Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts

Fear and compromise: How Volkswagen struck a deal over historic job cuts

Image for London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides

London mid-caps set for weekly losses on bond jitters; Experian slides

Image for Norway to help Russians stranded in Arctic after ship seizure, government says

Norway to help Russians stranded in Arctic after ship seizure, government says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial
Malta attorney general set to appeal acquittal in journalist murder trial
Image for Oil slides on Friday, heads for weekly gain on US-Iran fight
Oil slides on Friday, heads for weekly gain on US-Iran fight
Image for EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic
EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic
Image for Factbox-What is Ukraine's SBU security agency?
Factbox-What is Ukraine's SBU security agency?
Image for Why Debt Maturity Clustering Is Becoming a Treasury Operating Risk
Why Debt Maturity Clustering Is Becoming a Treasury Operating Risk
Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting
Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting
Image for Portugal asks Air France-KLM, Lufthansa for improved offers in TAP sale
Portugal asks Air France-KLM, Lufthansa for improved offers in TAP sale
Image for Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes
Airbus says preliminary deal reached with Spanish unions after weeks of strikes
Image for Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project
Israeli investors in crosshairs of Argentina's Milei over Falklands oil project
Image for Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says
Ukraine sees growing appetite for talks on Russian frozen assets, senior official says
Image for Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets
Spain urges EU to create climate adaptation fund, set binding targets
Image for Yields rise, stocks mostly ease after solid U.S. jobs report 
Yields rise, stocks mostly ease after solid U.S. jobs report 
View All Finance Posts