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Luxembourg will be European headquarters of new multilateral defence bank, Carney says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Luxembourg will be European headquarters of new multilateral defence bank, Carney says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Defence Canada Europe

Luxembourg Chosen as European HQ for Multilateral Defence Bank Led by Canada

Overview of the Multilateral Defence Bank Initiative

Announcement of European Headquarters

June 26 (Reuters) - Luxembourg will be the European base of a new multilateral defence bank to be headquartered in Canada, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Friday.

Details of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank

Competition Among Canadian Cities

Five Canadian cities are competing to host the proposed Defence, Security and Resilience Bank championed by Carney. The bank aims to raise $135 billion to fund defence projects, particularly in countries that struggle to access cheaper finance.

Objectives and Rationale

Canada hopes the bank will let small and medium-sized defence firms meet a surge in demand for weapons and other military equipment, particularly since the Ukraine war, and argues that other initiatives - including a European Union loan programme - have not done enough.

Statements from Canadian Leadership

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Comments

"There is a critical mass of countries that intend to join... Canada is one of them, and we will be the headquarters, Luxembourg is the European headquarters," Carney told reporters on Friday.

Future Discussions with the UK

He said he looked forward to discussing the bank with the new UK Prime Minister. 

Next Steps and Industry Expectations

Industry watchers expect more clarity on which countries might back the bank after the NATO meeting in Ankara next month.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Key Takeaways

  • Canada confirmed as host country for the DSRB’s global headquarters; five Canadian cities are competing for the actual city location (internazionale.it).
  • The bank aims to raise around US$135 billion (≈£100 billion), with backing from major financial institutions to offer low‑cost, multi‑year defence financing (internazionale.it).
  • Luxembourg has been named the European headquarters to facilitate coordination with EU/NATO partners, reflecting deepening joint efforts between Canada and Luxembourg (pm.gc.ca)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new multilateral defence bank?
The Defence, Security and Resilience Bank is a proposed institution aiming to raise $135 billion to fund global defence projects, particularly for countries with limited access to affordable finance.
Where will the new defence bank be headquartered?
The global headquarters will be in Canada, while Luxembourg will serve as the European headquarters.
Why was Luxembourg chosen as the European headquarters?
Luxembourg was selected to serve as the European base to help coordinate the bank's activities in Europe and support its multilateral structure.
Which countries are expected to back the new defence bank?
A critical mass of countries intends to join, with more clarity expected after the upcoming NATO meeting in Ankara.
What is the main goal of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank?
The bank aims to help small and medium-sized defence firms meet growing demand for military equipment and address financing gaps not covered by existing programmes.

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