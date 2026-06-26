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EU regulator backs revoking Amgen's right to sell rare-disease drug

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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EMA Calls for Revoking Amgen's Tavneos Approval over Data Issues

Regulatory Actions and Implications for Amgen's Tavneos

By Christy Santhosh

June 26 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator on Friday recommended revoking the marketing authorization for Amgen's rare autoimmune disease medicine, citing concerns over the integrity of its trial data.

Background on Tavneos and Regulatory Scrutiny

The European Medicines Agency's recommendation is in line with the U.S. FDA's proposal to withdraw the approval of Tavneos. The FDA identified 76 cases of drug-induced liver injury with evidence suggesting a causal link to the drug.

Concerns Over Clinical Trial Data

The EMA said the clinical study supporting Tavneos' EU approval breached good clinical practice principles. It added that the data was found to be incorrect, misleading and no longer reliable for demonstrating the drug's effectiveness.

The data collected after Tavneos was approved, along with additional analyses carried out after the main study, was not enough to prove the medicine's benefits, the EMA said.

Tavneos: Indications and Approval History

Tavneos, approved in 2022 in the EU, treats anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis, a rare group of autoimmune diseases that cause inflammation in small- to medium-sized blood vessels.

Amgen and Partner Responses

Amgen said in a statement it was "deeply concerned" about the potential impact of the recommendation and that it "continues to believe that Tavneos is an important treatment option for people living with AAV."

The company said CSL Vifor, its partner in Europe, is leading interactions with the EMA regarding the next steps for patients and healthcare providers in Europe.

Recommendations for Patients and Ongoing Investigations

The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended that no new patients should start treatment with Tavneos, while existing patients should be switched to suitable alternatives.

The UK's medicines regulator is investigating the drug, CSL told Reuters, adding that there has been no change to the UK marketing authorisation for Tavneos.

Next Steps and Data Review

Amgen has signed up a research firm to independently review the data on Tavneos, as it seeks to prove the drug's benefits before a hearing with the FDA.

The drugmaker said the deadline for submitting the data to the FDA has been extended to July 29 from June 29.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • EMA’s CHMP has recommended revoking Tavneos’ EU marketing authorization due to breaches of good clinical practice and unreliable trial data (ema.europa.eu).
  • FDA previously proposed withdrawing Tavneos in April 2026, citing 76 cases of drug‑induced liver injury (including VBDS and eight deaths) and manipulation of efficacy data (whbl.com).
  • Amgen has engaged the Duke Clinical Research Institute for independent data review and plans to submit updated analysis for the FDA hearing by June 29, 2026 (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EMA recommend revoking Amgen's Tavneos marketing authorization?
The EMA cited concerns over the integrity of clinical trial data, finding it incorrect, misleading, and unreliable.
What is Tavneos used to treat?
Tavneos is used to treat anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disease.
What actions has the FDA taken regarding Tavneos?
The FDA proposed withdrawing Tavneos' approval after identifying 76 cases of drug-induced liver injury linked to the drug.
What guidance has the EMA given for current Tavneos patients?
The EMA recommended no new patients start Tavneos and that current patients be switched to alternative treatments.
What steps is Amgen taking following the EMA's recommendation?
Amgen is having an independent research firm review the data and is preparing to submit findings to the FDA for further evaluation.

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