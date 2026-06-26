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Factbox-Biggest job cuts by global automakers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

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· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Biggest Job Cuts by Global Automakers: Volkswagen, GM, and Ford Layoffs

Major Layoff Announcements in the Automotive Industry

June 26 (Reuters) - Auto giant Volkswagen's potential plan to shutter four German factories and ramp up job cuts to as many as 100,000 could be the biggest ever overhaul in the industry.

The carmaker faces mounting pressure from Chinese rivals, stiff tariffs on car imports into the United States, as well as dwindling demand in Europe, which the company has said makes its business model unsustainable.

Here are some of the biggest workforce cuts ever announced by global automakers:

General Motors Layoffs

December 1991: Massive Workforce Reduction

General Motors, December 1991

Laid off: 74,000

General Motors unveiled a plan to cut 74,000 jobs and close 21 plants as the auto industry struggled with staggering losses amid weak demand and more competition from Japanese carmakers.

2006-2009: Factory Job Cuts

General Motors, 2006-2009

Laid off: 60,500

Between 2006 and 2009, the automaker slashed 60,500 factory jobs, half of its factory work force.

The company also planned to cut 20% of its white-collar workforce, but did not provide absolute figures. Its salaried employees count stood at 110,000 in December 2005.

February 2009: Restructuring and Government Aid

General Motors, February 2009

Laid off: 47,000

General Motors said it would cut 47,000 jobs over the year as part of a restructuring program in which the automaker also said it would need $30 billion in taxpayer funding to survive.

Ford Motor Layoffs

January 2002: Global Job Cuts

Ford Motor, January 2002

Laid Off: 35,000

In 2002, Ford said it would cut 35,000 jobs worldwide, close five North American plants and slash its production capacity by 16% as part of a sweeping restructuring plan.

Volkswagen Layoffs

January 1993: Worldwide Reductions

Volkswagen, January 1993

Laid Off: 30,000

Volkswagen said it would cut 30,000 jobs in plants worldwide by the end of 1994, as part of a plan set by its four marques, VW, Audi, SEAT SA and Skoda.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese and Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen’s proposed cuts (up to 100,000 jobs) would mark the largest in the automotive industry’s history, affecting roughly 15% of its global workforce and including four German plant closures
  • Past mammoth job reduction efforts by automakers include GM’s 74,000 layoffs with 21 plant closures in December 1991 and 47,000 global cuts in February 2009 amid financial crisis
  • Ford’s January 2002 restructuring slashed 35,000 jobs worldwide, closed five North American plants, and reduced production capacity by 16%

Frequently Asked Questions

Which automaker announced the largest job cuts?
Volkswagen is considering job cuts of up to 100,000, making it potentially the largest workforce reduction in the auto sector.
Why are global automakers cutting jobs?
Automakers are cutting jobs due to competition from Chinese manufacturers, tariffs on imports, and declining demand in certain markets.
How many jobs did General Motors cut in 1991?
General Motors laid off 74,000 employees and closed 21 plants in December 1991.
What workforce reductions did Ford announce in 2002?
Ford announced it would cut 35,000 jobs worldwide and close five North American plants in 2002.
When did Volkswagen make significant job cuts before 2024?
Volkswagen previously announced a reduction of 30,000 jobs in January 1993.

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