German Far-Right Influencer Seeks US Funding for Political Media Network Launch

Overview of the Funding Application and Media Network Plans

Application for U.S. State Department Funding

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A German far-right influencer whose online posts have been amplified by Elon Musk has applied for funding from the U.S. State Department to launch a media network for political content, Germany's Handelsblatt news outlet reported on Monday.

The self-professed libertarian and supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) told Handelsblatt that she had applied under a U.S. State Department program intended to back European organisations focused on issues including free speech, national sovereignty and the impact of migration.

Status of the Application

A decision on the application is pending, Seibt told the news outlet.

Responses from Involved Parties

Seibt did not respond to an emailed requests for comment from Reuters. The State Department had no immediate comment.

Planned Media Network: "Freedom Alliance of the West"

The 25-year-old plans to launch a network called the "Freedom Alliance of the West", including a social media channel and cooperation with lawyers involved in free speech cases, alternative media outlets and polling institutes.

Background of the Influencer

Rise to Prominence

Seibt rose to prominence as a climate change sceptic and later became one of the German commentators with whom Musk most frequently engaged on his social media platform X.

Political Asylum Application

According to the report, Seibt applied for political asylum in the United States last year.

Reporting Credits

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)