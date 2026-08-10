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German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German far-right influencer applies for US funding for new media network

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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German Far-Right Influencer Seeks US Funding for Political Media Network Launch

Overview of the Funding Application and Media Network Plans

Application for U.S. State Department Funding

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A German far-right influencer whose online posts have been amplified by Elon Musk has applied for funding from the U.S. State Department to launch a media network for political content, Germany's Handelsblatt news outlet reported on Monday.

The self-professed libertarian and supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) told Handelsblatt that she had applied under a U.S. State Department program intended to back European organisations focused on issues including free speech, national sovereignty and the impact of migration.

Status of the Application

A decision on the application is pending, Seibt told the news outlet.

Responses from Involved Parties

Seibt did not respond to an emailed requests for comment from Reuters. The State Department had no immediate comment.

Planned Media Network: "Freedom Alliance of the West"

The 25-year-old plans to launch a network called the "Freedom Alliance of the West", including a social media channel and cooperation with lawyers involved in free speech cases, alternative media outlets and polling institutes.

Background of the Influencer

Rise to Prominence

Seibt rose to prominence as a climate change sceptic and later became one of the German commentators with whom Musk most frequently engaged on his social media platform X.

Political Asylum Application

According to the report, Seibt applied for political asylum in the United States last year.

Reporting Credits

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • Naomi Seibt, known for climate skepticism and amplified by Elon Musk, has applied for U.S. State Department funding under a Europe-focused free speech program to start “Freedom Alliance of the West.” (spiegel.de)
  • She previously applied for political asylum in the U.S., citing surveillance and death threats in Germany; U.S. authorities have not commented, and her asylum case remains unresolved. (tagesspiegel.de)
  • German police are investigating Seibt for suspected hate speech, including Volksverhetzung, based on her social media posts perceived as extremist or inflammatory. (tagesspiegel.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the German far-right influencer applying for US funding?
The influencer is a 25-year-old self-professed libertarian and supporter of Alternative for Germany (AfD) named Seibt.
What is the purpose of the proposed media network?
The planned network, Freedom Alliance of the West, aims to promote political content, partner with alternative media, lawyers, and polling institutes, and focus on issues like free speech and migration.
Under which US program was the funding application submitted?
The funding application was submitted under a US State Department program supporting European organizations on free speech, national sovereignty, and migration.
Has a decision been made on the funding application?
No, the decision on the application is still pending.
What connection does Seibt have with Elon Musk?
Seibt has had her posts amplified by Elon Musk and frequently engaged with him on the social media platform X.

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