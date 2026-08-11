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CEZ raises its outlook again due to rising energy prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CEZ raises its outlook again due to rising energy prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Czech Republic Earnings

CEZ Further Boosts Earnings Outlook on Rising Energy Prices and Nuclear Output

CEZ Raises Profit Forecast Amid Market and Operational Changes

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ lifted its outlook for a second straight quarter on Tuesday due to a rise in prices and nuclear power generation resulting from the Middle East conflict.

Financial Performance and Profitability

The company, majority owned by the Czech state, reported second-quarter adjusted net profit of 4.3 billion crowns ($204.48 million), up 8% year-on-year because of the elimination of a windfall tax but below a Reuters poll estimate of 7.3 billion crowns due to revaluations in trading.

Updated Full-Year Outlook

• CEZ said it expected its full-year adjusted net profit to reach between 31 billion and 35 billion crowns, versus a previous outlook of 30 billion to 34 billion crowns.

• It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should reach 109 billion to 114 billion crowns.

• First-half adjusted profit stood at 17.8 billion crowns and EBITDA at 59.0 billion crowns.

Drivers Behind Improved Outlook

Market and Operational Factors

• Improved performance from the distribution segment, increased output from nuclear plants and higher prices for generated electricity due to the Middle East conflict are behind the better outlook, the company said.

• The assumed average realised price in the outlook rose to €106 to €110 per MWh, from €104 to €108.

Pre-Sold Output and Restructuring Initiatives

• CEZ Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said on a media call that "the vast majority" of expected 2026 output has already been pre-sold.

• Novak said that the creation of subsidiary CEZ Energy — part of a wider restructuring — is going according to plan.

• CEZ's board is still to decide which customer segments will be transferred to CEZ Energy and the transfer will take place by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Credit Ratings and Financial Strategy

• S&P earlier this year cut its outlook for CEZ due to potential changes; Novak said debt allocation will be key as far as ratings.

($1 = 21.0290 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Full‑year adjusted net profit outlook raised to CZK 31–35 bn, up from CZK 30–34 bn.
  • EBITDA guidance nudged to CZK 109–114 bn, above previous CZK 107–112 bn.
  • Rally in outlook supported by increased nuclear generation, distribution segment strength and elevated power prices linked to Middle East tensions (€106–110/MWh)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CEZ raise its earnings outlook?
CEZ lifted its outlook due to higher energy prices and increased nuclear power generation driven by the Middle East conflict.
What was CEZ's adjusted net profit in Q2?
CEZ reported a second-quarter adjusted net profit of 4.3 billion crowns, up 8% year-on-year.
How has the Middle East conflict affected CEZ’s performance?
The conflict has led to higher energy prices, benefiting CEZ’s revenues and profit outlook.
What changes is CEZ making through its subsidiary CEZ Energy?
CEZ is restructuring and plans to transfer certain customer segments to CEZ Energy by the end of Q1 2027.
What is the expected full-year adjusted net profit for CEZ?
CEZ expects its full-year adjusted net profit to be between 31 billion and 35 billion crowns.

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