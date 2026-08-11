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Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as August 19, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Shein to Launch Hong Kong IPO on August 19, Targeting $30-40 Billion Valuation

Shein's IPO Plans and Market Context

By Kane Wu and Selena Li

IPO Launch Timeline and Marketing

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as Wednesday of next week, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based company has been marketing the share offering to investors this week, said one of the two sources and a third source with knowledge of the marketing plans.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Valuation Targets and Confidentiality

Shein is targeting a valuation between $30 billion to $40 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported last week.

The sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.

Business Performance and Market Challenges

Revenue Growth and Margin Pressures

The long-awaited float comes as slowing revenue growth and weaker core earnings weigh on Shein's business, while shrinking margins have also raised concerns its breakneck expansion is running into headwinds from higher trade costs, tighter regulatory scrutiny and intensifying competition across global e-commerce.

Impact of Regulatory Changes and Accounting Adjustments

The retailer, known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries, swung to a $99 million quarterly loss after the U.S. removed an import duty exemption on small packages and a $328 million fair-value charge on convertible redeemable preferred shares following an accounting change.

Historical Valuation Trends

The company's target valuation with the IPO marks a dramatic reset from earlier private fundraising rounds that valued Shein at $98.2 billion in 2022, before falling to $64 billion in 2023 and April 2024.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Selena Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein plans to launch its Hong Kong IPO on August 19, after marketing to investors and winning approval from the HKEX listing committee.
  • The IPO valuation target of $30–40 billion represents a sharp drop from prior private estimates of $98 billion (2022) and $64 billion (2023–2024).
  • The company faces growing challenges—slowing revenue growth, a Q1 2026 loss of $99 million, tariff impacts, and weaker margins—that are weighing on investor sentiment.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Shein planning to launch its Hong Kong IPO?
Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as August 19.
What valuation is Shein targeting with its IPO?
Shein is targeting a valuation between $30 billion to $40 billion in its Hong Kong IPO.
What factors are affecting Shein's business ahead of the IPO?
Shein is experiencing slowing revenue growth, shrinking margins, higher trade costs, and tighter regulatory scrutiny.
How has Shein's valuation changed over recent fundraising rounds?
Shein was valued at $98.2 billion in 2022, dropping to $64 billion in 2023 and April 2024.
Why did Shein incur a $99 million quarterly loss?
Shein incurred a $99 million quarterly loss after the U.S. removed an import duty exemption and following a large fair-value charge from an accounting change.

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