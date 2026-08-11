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French power prices jump as fifth heatwave cuts nuclear supply - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French power prices jump as fifth heatwave cuts nuclear supply

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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French Power Prices Surge as Fifth Heatwave Curtails Nuclear Output

Impact of Heatwaves on French Power Supply and Prices

Overview of the Current Heatwave

Aug 11 (Reuters) - A fifth heatwave this summer in France is expected to further curtail nuclear power production, lifting electricity prices for Wednesday as power supply drops while cooling demand rises.

Consequences of Successive Heatwaves

Successive heatwaves in Europe have seen temperatures rise to unprecedented levels, causing water shortages, wildfires, and deaths.

Electricity Prices and Nuclear Output

Day-Ahead Power Price Surge

French day-ahead power prices spiked 21.8% to €142.5 ($164.35)/megawatt hour by 0802 GMT, LSEG data showed.

Nuclear Output Limitations

French nuclear output is expected to be limited by 7.3 gigawatts at the midday peak on Wednesday, about 12% of the entire nuclear fleet, EDF data showed. France relies on nuclear power for about 70% of its energy production.

Temperature Projections and Power Demand

Rising Temperatures and Increased Demand

The heatwave, which is expected to push average temperatures in the country to 7.4 degrees Celsius above seasonal norms, will also increase power demand as people turn on fans and air conditioners, providing more pressure to prices, LSEG data showed.

Forecast for the Coming Days

The heat is expected to continue to increase on Thursday and Friday, reaching 35 C to 39 C in most regions, but could start to fall during the coming weekend, Meteo-France said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Fifth heatwave this summer is further limiting nuclear generation, exacerbating supply constraints.
  • Day‑ahead French power prices spiked ~21.8 % to €142.5/MWh due to reduced supply and higher cooling demand.
  • France relies on nuclear for ~70 % of electricity; river‑cooling constraints and environmental rules compel output reductions during heatwaves.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French power prices increasing this week?
French power prices are increasing due to reduced nuclear power production and higher cooling demand caused by a fifth summer heatwave.
How much did French day-ahead power prices rise?
French day-ahead power prices spiked 21.8% to €142.5 per megawatt hour by 0802 GMT.
How does the heatwave impact France's nuclear power supply?
The heatwave limits nuclear output, reducing supply by up to 7.3 gigawatts at peak midday, about 12% of the nuclear fleet.
What percentage of France's energy comes from nuclear power?
France relies on nuclear power for about 70% of its energy production.
When is the heatwave expected to subside?
Temperatures are expected to start falling during the coming weekend after peaking Thursday and Friday.

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