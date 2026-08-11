Ukrainian military says it attacked oil refinery in Russia's Orsk

Ukrainian Forces Strike Major Oil Refinery in Russia's Orsk, Orenburg Region
Details of the Attack on Orsk Oil Refinery
Ukrainian Military Statement
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Orsk, the second-largest city in the Orenburg region and an important industrial hub.
Targeted Facility: Orsknefteorgsintez Oil Refinery
In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian military said it had targeted the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, which has an annual crude oil capacity of 6 million tons. “Fire was recorded. Damages are being ascertained,” it said.
Production Capacity and Output
The Orsk refinery produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.
Editorial Credits
(Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Aidan Lewis)