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Ukrainian military says it attacked oil refinery in Russia's Orsk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukrainian military says it attacked oil refinery in Russia's Orsk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Ukrainian Forces Strike Major Oil Refinery in Russia's Orsk, Orenburg Region

Details of the Attack on Orsk Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Military Statement

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it attacked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Orsk, the second-largest city in the Orenburg region and an important industrial hub.

Targeted Facility: Orsknefteorgsintez Oil Refinery

In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian military said it had targeted the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery, which has an annual crude oil capacity of 6 million tons. “Fire was recorded. Damages are being ascertained,” it said. 

Production Capacity and Output

The Orsk refinery produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.

Editorial Credits

(Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine targeted the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery on April 29–30, triggering a fire and ongoing damage assessment (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • The refinery’s capacity is approximately 6.6 million tons annually, producing gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, and is used to supply Russian occupation forces (en.interfax.com.ua).
  • The attack fits Ukraine’s broader deep-strike strategy on Russia’s oil infrastructure across the Urals, aiming to disrupt energy supplies and military logistics (mod.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facility did the Ukrainian military attack in Russia?
The Ukrainian military targeted the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Orsk, Russia.
Where is the Orsk oil refinery located?
The Orsk oil refinery is located in Orsk, the second-largest city in Russia's Orenburg region.
What products does the Orsk refinery produce?
The refinery produces gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.
What is the crude oil capacity of the Orsk refinery?
The Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery has an annual crude oil capacity of 6 million tons.
Has the extent of damage to the Orsk refinery been confirmed?
Damages are still being ascertained, but a fire was recorded at the facility.

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