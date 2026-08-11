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Russia says it struck military-related warehouses and steel works in overnight Ukraine strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says it struck military-related warehouses and steel works in overnight Ukraine strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Russia Hits Ukraine Warehouses and Steel Works in Overnight Air Strikes

Details of Overnight Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine

Targets in Kyiv

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that its forces had carried out overnight strikes on military-related transport and logistics centres in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and on a major iron and steel works it said was helping Ukraine's war effort in Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials said the attacks had killed six people and injured 20 in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and had triggered fires in Kyiv, the capital. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians. 

Nova Poshta Sorting Complex

The Russian Defence Ministry said it had hit the Nova Poshta sorting complex in Kyiv which it said handled the storage and distribution of dual-use goods, including components for the production of long- and medium-range drones, as well as robotic systems and electronic warfare equipment.

Kyiv-3 Transport and Logistics Centre

It said it had also struck the Kyiv-3 transport and logistics centre which it described as a large warehouse complex which it said stored attack drones, ground control stations and their components.

Strikes in Zaporizhzhia

Zaporizhstal Metallurgical Plant

In the city of Zaporizhzhia, it said its strikes had hit the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant, part of Metinvest group, which it described as a leading producer of flat-rolled steel, which it said was used to make protective structures, fortification modules, armour for military vehicles and plates for body armour. 

Additional Military Actions

Drone Interceptions

The ministry said it had also intercepted or destroyed 396 Ukrainian drones over 15 regions overnight. 

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia claims it targeted dual‑use logistics hubs in Kyiv and a steelworks in Zaporizhzhia linked to military equipment production. (lemonde.fr)
  • Ukraine officials report six fatalities and 20 injuries in Zaporizhzhia from the strikes, and fires broke out in Kyiv; both sides deny intentional civilian targeting. (lemonde.fr)
  • Russia claims it intercepted or destroyed 396 Ukrainian drones over 15 regions overnight, underscoring the intensity of aerial operations. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What locations in Ukraine did Russia target in the latest strikes?
Russia targeted military-related transport and logistics centers in Kyiv and the Zaporizhstal steel works in Zaporizhzhia.
What was the impact of the Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia?
Ukrainian officials reported six people killed and 20 injured in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.
Which facilities were specifically mentioned by Russia's Defence Ministry?
The Nova Poshta sorting complex, the Kyiv-3 transport and logistics centre in Kyiv, and the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant in Zaporizhzhia.
What materials did Russia claim the steel plant was producing for the war effort?
The plant was reportedly producing protective structures, fortification modules, armour for military vehicles, and plates for body armour.
How many Ukrainian drones did Russia claim to intercept or destroy overnight?
Russia claimed to have intercepted or destroyed 396 Ukrainian drones over 15 regions overnight.

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