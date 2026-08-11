Lufthansa and German Pilots’ Union Reach Framework to Resolve Labour Disputes

Agreement Details and Impact on Labour Disputes

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lufthansa and German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) have agreed a framework aimed at resolving long-running labour disputes through arbitration and mediation, reducing the risk of further pilot strikes.

Scope of the Arbitration Agreement

• The agreement includes arbitration procedures covering Lufthansa's core airline, Lufthansa Cargo, CityLine and Eurowings, VC said in a letter circulated on Monday

Lufthansa’s Confirmation

• Lufthansa confirmed on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the union, but declined to give details

Mediation and Broader Issues

• Mediation will also address broader issues in relations between the carrier and the union, VC said

Background of Labour Disputes

• Labour disputes over pilots' pensions and other contract issues triggered six consecutive days of strikes in April, disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers

Financial Impact of Strikes

• Lufthansa has said that the strikes cost the group nearly 200 million euros($230.74 million) in the first half of the year

Exit Clauses and Currency Note

Exit Clauses in the Agreement

• VC said the agreement contains exit clauses for both sides if the process fails to achieve its objectives

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8668 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Linda Pasquini)