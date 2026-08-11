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UK stats office sees November 2027 switch to improved jobs market survey - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stats office sees November 2027 switch to improved jobs market survey

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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ONS Targets November 2027 for Shift to Enhanced UK Jobs Market Survey

ONS Announces Timeline for Labour Market Survey Transition

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's statistics office said on Tuesday that November 2027 was the most likely date for switching its flagship gauge of the labour market to a new improved survey, replacing a dataset that has been plagued with problems.

Key Decision Point in July 2027

"July 2027 will be an important decision point when, if we and our users are ready, we will start the process for a November 2027 transition to the TLFS (Transformed Labour Force Survey)," the Office for National Statistics said.

Balancing Data Quality and Costs

"This remains the most likely path and balances a data-led approach with the increasing costs and quality implications of continuing the dual run of the TLFS and LFS (Labour Force Survey)."

Article Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • TLFS transition likely in November 2027, following readiness assessment in July 2027
  • TLFS features a streamlined Core and Plus survey design to reduce respondent burden and improve data quality
  • As of mid‑2026, ONS had completed key design changes with recovered response rates and will conduct user impact preparations ahead of transition

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the UK's jobs market survey switch to the improved version?
The Office for National Statistics expects to switch to the improved survey in November 2027.
What is the new labour market survey called?
The new survey is called the Transformed Labour Force Survey (TLFS).
Why is the ONS replacing the current jobs market dataset?
The current dataset has faced problems with quality and cost, prompting the shift to the improved TLFS.
What is the significance of July 2027 in the survey transition process?
July 2027 will be a key decision point for starting the process towards the November 2027 transition.

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