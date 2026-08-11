ONS Targets November 2027 for Shift to Enhanced UK Jobs Market Survey
ONS Announces Timeline for Labour Market Survey Transition
LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's statistics office said on Tuesday that November 2027 was the most likely date for switching its flagship gauge of the labour market to a new improved survey, replacing a dataset that has been plagued with problems.
Key Decision Point in July 2027
"July 2027 will be an important decision point when, if we and our users are ready, we will start the process for a November 2027 transition to the TLFS (Transformed Labour Force Survey)," the Office for National Statistics said.
Balancing Data Quality and Costs
"This remains the most likely path and balances a data-led approach with the increasing costs and quality implications of continuing the dual run of the TLFS and LFS (Labour Force Survey)."
Article Credits
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)