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Low Danube water levels in Bulgaria expose Roman-era bridge - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Low Danube water levels in Bulgaria expose Roman-era bridge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines Archaeology Europe Drought Roman Empire

Low Danube Water Levels in Bulgaria Expose Roman-Era Constantine Bridge Foundations

Discovery and Archaeological Significance

SOFIA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Exceptionally low water levels on the Danube have exposed parts of the foundations of the ancient Constantine Bridge, giving Bulgarian archaeologists a rare opportunity to document what they describe as one of the Roman Empire's most impressive engineering achievements.

A succession of record-breaking heatwaves in Europe this summer has caused a severe drought in parts of the continent, affecting major waterways such as the Danube and the Rhine.

Archaeologists' Perspective

"For archaeologists, these moments are extremely valuable because nature briefly reveals an object that is hidden beneath the Danube for most of the time," said Pavel Popov of the Regional Historical Museum in Pleven. "It gives us a rare opportunity to observe, document and study it in its real environment."

Historical Background of Constantine Bridge

The bridge, commissioned by Emperor Constantine I and inaugurated in A.D. 328, linked the ancient city of Ulpia Oescus with Sucidava in what is now Romania. Stretching more than 2 km (1.2 miles), it is regarded as one of the longest bridges of antiquity, though short-lived. It is believed to have been largely destroyed around A.D. 367.

Modern Research and Documentation Efforts

Last Tuesday, a team from the Pleven museum carried out aerial photography and documentation of visible bridge remains, close to the village of Gigen in northern Bulgaria.

Researchers used drones to map and photograph the exposed remains, tracing the line of visible foundations and assessing their condition. 

(Reporting by Stoyan Nenov; Writing by Ivana Sekularac, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Exceptionally low Danube levels—precipitated by consecutive European heatwaves and drought—have revealed parts of the Constantine Bridge’s submerged foundations for the first time in centuries, enabling aerial and drone‐based archaeological documentation in Bulgaria.
  • Constantine’s Bridge, inaugurated on July 5, 328 AD by Emperor Constantine the Great, spanned over 2.4 km—about 1.1 km across the river—with a wooden deck 5.7 m wide, making it the longest ancient river bridge ever built.
  • The broader environmental context includes record lows across the Danube—such as 23 cm in Budapest—revealing shipwrecks and WWII artifacts, highlighting both historical discoveries and alarming impacts on navigation, energy and industry across ten countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has caused the low water levels on the Danube in Bulgaria?
A succession of record-breaking heatwaves in Europe this summer has led to severe drought, significantly lowering the Danube's water levels.
What historical structure was exposed due to low Danube water levels?
The foundations of the ancient Constantine Bridge, a Roman-era engineering feat, have been exposed.
Why is the exposure of the Constantine Bridge significant for archaeologists?
It provides a rare opportunity to observe, document, and study the bridge in its real environment, typically hidden beneath the Danube.
Where is the Constantine Bridge located?
The bridge is near the village of Gigen in northern Bulgaria, connecting the ancient city of Ulpia Oescus with Sucidava, now in Romania.
What methods are being used to document the remains of the Constantine Bridge?
Researchers are using aerial photography and drones to map, photograph, and assess the condition of the exposed foundations.

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