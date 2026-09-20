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Iraqi court opens trial of six French Islamic State suspects

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Iraqi Court Opens Proceedings Against Six French Islamic State Suspects

Trial Proceedings and Context

Opening of the Trial

BAGHDAD, Sept 20 - An Iraqi court on Sunday opened the trial of six French nationals accused of belonging to Islamic State, with a member of the Supreme Judicial Council telling the court that the suspects could face the death penalty if convicted of crimes committed against Iraq and the Iraqi people.

Background of the Defendants

Transfer from Syria

Two court legal sources said the defendants were among 47 French Islamic State detainees transferred from prisons in northeast Syria last year as part of a broader relocation process overseen by US forces and Iraqi authorities.

French Embassy Response

The French embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Officials from the embassy were present at the Baghdad criminal court, according to a Reuters witness inside the court.

Courtroom Details

Security and Appearance

The six men, who are being tried under Iraq's counter-terrorism law, arrived at the court in a prison van escorted by a convoy of Humvees carrying Iraqi special forces personnel. The men were dressed in yellow prison jumpsuits. 

Adjournment and Legal Representation

The presiding judge adjourned the hearing until October 5 to allow defence lawyers time to review the case file.

Abbas al-Maliki, a court-appointed lawyer representing one of the defendants, told Reuters his client was being tried on charges of membership of Islamic State.

Islamic State and International Response

History of Islamic State in the Region

Islamic State seized large tracts of Syria and Iraq in 2014 before it was driven out by US-led coalition forces five years later. Many of the group's militants were detained, though remnants of the jihadist group still operate.

International Transfers and Repatriation

US-Led Detainee Transfers

The United States announced in January that it had begun transferring Islamic State detainees from Syria to Iraq amid concerns over the security of detention facilities in northeast Syria after Kurdish-led forces lost control of parts of the region.

Iraqi Government Initiatives

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in February that discussions were being held with other countries to repatriate their citizens and that Baghdad had sought international financial support to deal with the influx of prisoners.  

(Reporting by Muayad Hameed and Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The six French IS suspects, among 47 transferred from northeast Syria to Iraq in 2025, stood trial today in Baghdad and may face the death penalty if convicted under Iraq’s counter‑terrorism statutes (lemonde.fr).
  • Their lawyers have appealed to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing their clients face an automatic death sentence and unfair legal proceedings in Iraq, and have urged repatriation to France (lemonde.fr).
  • Iraq has completed interrogations of more than 5,700 IS suspects transferred from Syria—including six linked to Yazidi crimes—as it enters a major judicial phase involving many foreign and local detainees (thenationalnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the six French nationals on trial in Iraq?
They are accused of belonging to the Islamic State and face charges under Iraq's counter-terrorism law.
Could the French Islamic State suspects face the death penalty?
Yes, if convicted of crimes against Iraq and its people, the suspects could face the death penalty.
Where were the defendants transferred from before their trial in Iraq?
They were transferred from prisons in northeast Syria to Iraq as part of a relocation process overseen by US and Iraqi authorities.
Why did the presiding judge adjourn the hearing?
The judge adjourned the hearing until October 5 to give defence lawyers time to review the case file.
What is the reaction of the French embassy to the trial?
The French embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment but embassy officials were present at the court.

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