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Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chile's Bachelet withdraws from race to lead UN

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Michelle Bachelet Withdraws Candidacy for UN Secretary-General Role

Overview of Michelle Bachelet's Withdrawal and Its Implications

Announcement of Withdrawal

GENEVA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet announced on Saturday that she is withdrawing her candidacy to become the next secretary-general of the United Nations, ending a bid that had struggled to gain traction among Security Council members.

Public Statement

Bachelet, 74, announced her decision in a video posted on Instagram, saying, "I will now continue, with the same determination as always, my international work."

Background and Campaign Focus

The two-time Chilean president and former UN human rights chief had positioned her campaign around defending multilateralism and international law at a time she said both were under sustained pressure.

Current Status of the Secretary-General Race

Bachelet's exit leaves seven candidates in the race to succeed Secretary-General António Guterres, who will conclude his second five-year term on December 31, 2026. It is still possible for more candidates to enter the contest.

Recent Developments in the Selection Process

Her withdrawal comes just a day after a third informal straw poll, held Friday, showed her support had all but collapsed. The same poll put Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan in the lead.

Role of the UN Security Council and General Assembly

The UN Security Council will eventually formally recommend a single candidate to the 193-member General Assembly for election. The Assembly's approval has long been seen as a formality once the Council reaches consensus.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Geneva and Oliver Hirt in Zurich, editing by Rachel More and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Bachelet announced her withdrawal via an Instagram video on September 20, 2026, citing her continued international commitment despite campaign setbacks.
  • In the third informal Security Council straw poll on September 18, Bachelet received only 1 “encourage” vs 11 “discourage” votes, while Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan led with 9 “encourage” votes and fewer negative tallies (ticotimes.net).
  • Grynspan is now viewed as the frontrunner, but the field remains fragmented and consensus has not been achieved among the UN Security Council’s permanent members (gwlvoices.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Michelle Bachelet withdraw her UN secretary-general candidacy?
She withdrew after her support in the Security Council collapsed, ending her chances to become the next UN chief.
How did Michelle Bachelet announce her decision to withdraw?
Bachelet announced her withdrawal in a video posting on Instagram.
Who is currently leading the race for UN secretary-general?
Costa Rica's Rebeca Grynspan is leading after the latest straw poll.
When does António Guterres' term as UN secretary-general end?
António Guterres will conclude his second five-year term on December 31, 2026.

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