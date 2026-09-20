Iran Seals French Language Centre in Tehran, Citing Illegal Activities and Security Risks
Closure of French Language Centre in Tehran
Judicial Order and Official Statement
DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have sealed a French language centre affiliated with the French embassy in Tehran following a judicial order, the Tehran prosecutor's office said on Sunday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Allegations Against the Centre
The centre operated for years under the cover of foreign-language teaching despite repeated warnings to obtain a licence, authorities said, accusing it of activities against Iranian culture and national security, including identifying and building networks as well as facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians from the country.
Media Coverage
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)