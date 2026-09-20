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Headlines

Iran seals French language centre in Tehran, accuses it of illegal activities

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Iran Seals French Language Centre in Tehran, Citing Illegal Activities and Security Risks

Closure of French Language Centre in Tehran

Judicial Order and Official Statement

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have sealed a French language centre affiliated with the French embassy in Tehran following a judicial order, the Tehran prosecutor's office said on Sunday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Allegations Against the Centre

The centre operated for years under the cover of foreign-language teaching despite repeated warnings to obtain a licence, authorities said, accusing it of activities against Iranian culture and national security, including identifying and building networks as well as facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians from the country.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran’s prosecutor’s office ordered the sealing of the centre for operating without a licence and alleged involvement in cultural and security threats such as facilitating skilled emigration.
  • This move follows a broader pattern of escalating tensions between Tehran and Paris, marked by prior incidents including the detention of French diplomats and convictions of French nationals over espionage. (lemonde.fr)
  • The crackdown reflects Iran’s increasingly restrictive stance toward foreign cultural institutions and exchanges, consistent with prior actions against German and French-affiliated centers. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iranian authorities seal the French language centre in Tehran?
Authorities claim the centre operated without a licence and was involved in illegal activities against Iranian culture and national security.
What is the affiliation of the closed French language centre?
The centre was affiliated with the French embassy in Tehran.
What specific accusations were made against the French language centre?
Authorities accused the centre of building networks, facilitating the departure of skilled Iranians, and acting against national security.
How long had the French language centre been operating in Tehran?
The centre had operated for years under the guise of foreign-language teaching.
Who reported the closure of the French language centre?
The closure was reported by the Tehran prosecutor's office according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

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