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Israel charges settler in Palestinian activist's killing, in rare indictment - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israel charges settler in Palestinian activist's killing, in rare indictment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Law

Israel charges settler in Palestinian activist's killing, in rare indictment

Rare Indictment and Rising Tensions in the West Bank

(Corrects second bullet point to show this was first such indictment of an Israeli in seven years, not three years)

By Pesha Magid

Details of the Indictment

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Israeli prosecutors on Thursday charged a Jewish settler over the killing of a Palestinian community leader last year in the West Bank, the first such indictment in more than seven years amid a rise in settler violence in the occupied territory.

In an indictment filed by the State Attorney's office, Yinon Levi is charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Owdeh Hathaleen, a prominent activist who was involved in the 2025 Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land". 

The charges against Levi also include armed trespassing and malicious property damage during a July 2025 incident in which settlers operated a large excavator in the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, setting off a confrontation with residents.

The Confrontation and Evidence

Hathaleen filmed the moment he was shot during the confrontation. Footage released by the Israeli rights group B'Tselem shows Levi draw a weapon and fire in Hathaleen's direction. Hathaleen is then heard moaning as he falls to the ground. 

Levi, who Britain and the European Union have placed under sanctions over violence against Palestinians, has previously denied firing the shot that killed Hathaleen. Reuters was not able to reach his lawyer for comment. 

Context and Reactions

Background on the Indictment

RARE INDICTMENT

Thursday's indictment marks the first since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel set off Israel's military assault in Gaza and led to a sharp rise in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, B'Tselem said. 

Statistics and Human Rights Perspectives

During that time, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed at least 1,100 Palestinians, among them at least 240 children, according to United Nations data. 

"The decision to indict Yinon Levi is the exception that proves the rule. The impunity Israel grants to soldiers and settlers who harm Palestinians is not a failure of the system — it is a central component of a policy designed to allow the violence to continue and escalate," B'Tselem said.

Another Israeli rights group, Yesh Din, said that an Israeli civilian was last indicted in the killing of a Palestinian in the West Bank in 2019.

Official Responses and Broader Implications

Israel's military says it investigates instances of wrongdoing by its soldiers and that it and the Israeli police take steps to crack down on settler violence. 

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in land that Israel captured in a 1967 war, and which Palestinians seek ​as the core of an independent future state. 

International Law and Settlement Controversy

U.N. bodies, Palestinians and most countries view the settlements as illegal under international conventions and a major obstacle to peace. Israel disputes that the settlements are illegal, saying that a Jewish presence has existed in the West Bank for thousands of years. 

According to United Nations figures, 18 Palestinians have been killed in incidents linked to settler attacks so far this year, compared with 17 in the whole of 2025.

(Reporting by Pesha Magid and Maayan Lubell; editing by Rami Ayyub and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Awdah Hathaleen, who contributed to the Oscar‑winning 2025 documentary “No Other Land,” was shot during a settler‑resident clash in Umm al‑Khair on July 28, 2025; Yinon Levi faces charges including armed trespass and reckless manslaughter (en.wikipedia.org).
  • It is the first indictment of an Israeli settler in a Palestinian’s death since the October 7, 2023 escalation; UN data show settler violence causing record casualties, injuries, and displacement in 2026 (palestine.un.org).
  • The case highlights persistent impunity: rights group B’Tselem calls the indictment “the exception that proves the rule,” underscoring systemic failures to hold settlers accountable (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was charged in the killing of Palestinian activist Owdeh Hathaleen?
Jewish settler Yinon Levi was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Owdeh Hathaleen.
What charges does Yinon Levi face?
Yinon Levi faces charges of reckless manslaughter, armed trespassing, and malicious property damage.
What makes this indictment significant?
This is the first indictment of a settler in a Palestinian's death in nearly three years, and the first since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.
How many Palestinians have been killed in settler-linked incidents in the past year?
According to United Nations figures, 18 Palestinians have been killed in incidents linked to settler attacks so far this year.
What is the Israeli government's position on investigating settler violence?
Israel's military says it investigates wrongdoing by soldiers and police take steps to address settler violence.

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