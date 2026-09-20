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European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European Commissioner discussed EU-Israel relationship, Gaza with Israeli minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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European Commissioner Talks EU-Israel Relations and Gaza Recovery Efforts

Key Discussions and Developments in EU-Israel Relations

Commissioner's Dialogue with Israeli Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean said on Sunday that she discussed the European Union's relationship with Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Focus on Security, Stability, and the Palestinian Authority

Dubravka Suica said in a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel "relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed and functioning Palestinian Authority". 

Gaza Recovery Efforts and Early Recovery Initiatives

When it comes to Gaza, "I focused on the urgent need to advance early recovery," she said, adding that "our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground". 

EU-Led Initiative for Gaza's Recovery

The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded partners launched an initiative to help fund Gaza's early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating critical infrastructure and strengthening governance. 

EU's Stance on Israel's Actions and Internal Divisions

Criticism of Israel's Conduct and Settlement Expansion

The EU has criticised Israel's conduct ​in the war in Gaza while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself. It has also criticised Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, widely viewed as illegal under international law and as an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Division Among EU Member States

But the ​EU's 27 member ⁠states are divided, with some highly critical of Israel and others maintaining close ties.

Diplomatic Tensions Between Israel and EU Officials

Saar said in June that he was severing "all contact" with EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas over what he said were remarks attributed to her comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Šuica emphasised advancing early recovery in Gaza via the €883.6 m Team Gaza Initiative launched in July 2026 as key to restoring services and infrastructure (commission.europa.eu)
  • EU–Israel relations remain complex: while supporting Israel’s right to self-defence, the EU criticises settlement expansion and backs a two‑state solution amid internal member‑state divisions (commission.europa.eu)
  • In June 2026, Saar severed contact with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over alleged apartheid remarks, reflecting diplomatic tensions even as channels like Šuica’s remain open (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the European Commissioner discuss with Israel's Foreign Minister?
The commissioner discussed the EU's relationship with Israel, regional stability, and Gaza recovery efforts with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
What are the EU's priorities regarding Gaza?
The EU is focused on advancing early recovery, restoring essential services, rehabilitating infrastructure, and strengthening governance in Gaza.
How has the EU responded to Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank?
The EU criticized Israel's conduct in Gaza and its West Bank settlements, but reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself. The 27 EU member states remain divided on Israel.
Who is the European Commissioner for the Mediterranean?
Dubravka Suica is the current European Commissioner for the Mediterranean.
Why did Gideon Saar sever contact with an EU official?
Gideon Saar cut contact with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over remarks he said compared Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

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