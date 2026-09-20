European Commissioner Talks EU-Israel Relations and Gaza Recovery Efforts
Key Discussions and Developments in EU-Israel Relations
Commissioner's Dialogue with Israeli Foreign Minister
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean said on Sunday that she discussed the European Union's relationship with Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
Focus on Security, Stability, and the Palestinian Authority
Dubravka Suica said in a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel "relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed and functioning Palestinian Authority".
Gaza Recovery Efforts and Early Recovery Initiatives
When it comes to Gaza, "I focused on the urgent need to advance early recovery," she said, adding that "our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground".
EU-Led Initiative for Gaza's Recovery
The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded partners launched an initiative to help fund Gaza's early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating critical infrastructure and strengthening governance.
EU's Stance on Israel's Actions and Internal Divisions
Criticism of Israel's Conduct and Settlement Expansion
The EU has criticised Israel's conduct in the war in Gaza while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself. It has also criticised Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, widely viewed as illegal under international law and as an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Division Among EU Member States
But the EU's 27 member states are divided, with some highly critical of Israel and others maintaining close ties.
Diplomatic Tensions Between Israel and EU Officials
Saar said in June that he was severing "all contact" with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas over what he said were remarks attributed to her comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Toby Chopra)