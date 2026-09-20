European Commissioner Talks EU-Israel Relations and Gaza Recovery Efforts

Key Discussions and Developments in EU-Israel Relations

Commissioner's Dialogue with Israeli Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean said on Sunday that she discussed the European Union's relationship with Israel, regional stability and Gaza recovery efforts with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Focus on Security, Stability, and the Palestinian Authority

Dubravka Suica said in a post on X after the call that they discussed EU-Israel "relations and our shared interest in security and stability across the Middle East. This includes a reformed and functioning Palestinian Authority".

Gaza Recovery Efforts and Early Recovery Initiatives

When it comes to Gaza, "I focused on the urgent need to advance early recovery," she said, adding that "our continued cooperation is key to delivering early recovery projects on the ground".

EU-Led Initiative for Gaza's Recovery

The commissioner announced in July that the EU and like-minded partners launched an initiative to help fund Gaza's early recovery focused on restoring essential social and economic services, rehabilitating critical infrastructure and strengthening governance.

EU's Stance on Israel's Actions and Internal Divisions

Criticism of Israel's Conduct and Settlement Expansion

The EU has criticised Israel's conduct ​in the war in Gaza while reaffirming Israel's right to defend itself. It has also criticised Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, widely viewed as illegal under international law and as an obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Division Among EU Member States

But the ​EU's 27 member ⁠states are divided, with some highly critical of Israel and others maintaining close ties.

Diplomatic Tensions Between Israel and EU Officials

Saar said in June that he was severing "all contact" with EU foreign policy chief Kaja ‌Kallas over what he said were remarks attributed to her comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

(Reporting by Lili Bayer; Editing by Toby Chopra)