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Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy to ban veils in schools, limit foreign students per class, Meloni says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Italy to Ban Veils in Schools, Set Limit on Foreign Students, Meloni Announces

Government Plans and Policy Announcements

MILAN, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Italy is preparing to ban face coverings in schools and to cap the number of foreign students per class, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday as she played up her right-wing credentials at a youth event organised by her party.

Migration and Integration Challenges

Italy is among the European countries most exposed to migrant arrivals because of its central Mediterranean location, making migration a hot-button issue and a major challenge for successive governments.

Debates Over Integration and Religious Symbols

The integration of migrants, particularly those from Muslim-majority countries, remains contentious in Italian politics and society. Debates over religious symbols, cultural integration, citizenship rules and immigration policy frequently polarize public opinion.

Details of the Proposed Measures

"A measure will soon be presented to a Cabinet meeting to legally establish a maximum number of foreign students per class. It also requires parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian and bans burqas and niqabs in schools," Meloni told an annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party.

Language and Integration in Schools

"If there is only one child in a class who doesn't understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers. However, if the number of children who don't understand the language becomes large - or even the majority - that is no longer integration; it is neglect," she added.

Unspecified Limits and Current Statistics

Meloni did not specify what the maximum number of foreign students per class would be.

Students who are not Italian citizens account for 11.6% of those enrolled in Italian schools — nearly 12 in every 100 students — according to Fondazione ISMU, a research institution.

Ban on Face Coverings in Schools

"You must go to school with your face uncovered, and in Italy no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself, " Meloni said. 

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Christina Fincher)

Key Takeaways

  • Nearly 12% of students in Italian schools are non‑Italian citizens — over 930,000 pupils — according to Fondazione ISMU data for the 2024/25 academic year (minori.gov.it).
  • Over one‑third of Italian teachers operate in schools where more than 10% of students are non‑native speakers, underlining language integration challenges (oecd.org).
  • Italy is one of several European countries moving toward restricting full-face veils in schools; as of late 2025, similar bans existed in Austria, France, Belgium, Denmark, and others (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's proposed ban regarding veils in schools?
Italy is preparing to ban face coverings, such as burqas and niqabs, in schools, according to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Will there be a cap on foreign students per class in Italian schools?
Yes, the government plans to introduce a legal cap on the number of foreign students per class to improve integration.
Why is Italy considering these changes in school policies?
Italy faces challenges integrating students from migrant backgrounds, and debates over religious symbols and integration are common in Italian society.
What percentage of students in Italy are not Italian citizens?
According to research, non-Italian citizens account for 11.6% of students enrolled in Italian schools.
Will parents of foreign students have new requirements under the proposed rules?
Yes, parents of students with significant integration difficulties may be required to learn Italian.

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