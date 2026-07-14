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Most support refuge for people fleeing persecution, Ipsos poll shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Ipsos Global Poll Finds Strong Public Support for Refugee Protections

Public Opinion and Refugee Protections: Key Findings from the Ipsos Poll

By Emma Farge

Overview of Global Attitudes

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - Most people back the idea of providing refuge to those fleeing war or persecution, even in countries where governments have restricted refugee intakes, such as the United States, an Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

Legal Framework for Refugee Protections

Legal protections for refugees are enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention, drafted in the aftermath of World War Two, which displaced tens of millions of people.

Recent Trends in Displacement and Policy Responses

But near-record levels of displacement around the world, due partly to long-running conflicts like Ukraine or Sudan have prompted some governments, including once welcoming ones, to tighten border controls.

Survey Results and Regional Differences

Global Support for Refugee Protections

The survey of more than 20,000 adults across 29 countries, conducted by Ipsos and the U.N. refugee agency, showed that two-thirds of respondents agreed that people in danger should have the option to seek refuge in another country. That figure was virtually unchanged from last year and some countries like Japan and France even showed hikes in support for refugees. 

Expert Commentary

"Even despite all of the background noise and the polarisation in the world at the moment, generally support for the institution of refuge and asylum is holding up and we think that that's quite a positive thing to say in the current environment," said Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency at a Geneva press briefing.

Case Study: United States Policy and Public Opinion

In the United States, where President Donald Trump froze refugee admissions from around the world when he took office in January 2025, 72% of respondents backed refugee protections. Trump has since increased the refugee admissions ceiling to allow more white South Africans to enter.

Concerns and Demographic Differences

Public Doubts About Asylum Claims

However, many of those surveyed, or around 61%, also voiced doubts about the validity of some asylum claims, with this view often being voiced by those who also support protecting refugees, the survey showed.

Balancing Support and Skepticism

“What we see is a tension between people wanting to support those in desperate need at the same time as having doubts about whether the system is working as it should," said Trinh Tu, managing director of Ipsos UK.

Generational Differences in Attitudes

The survey also showed that younger people were more positive on refugees than older ones, with almost half of Gen Z respondents voicing hope that refugees would integrate versus 39% of Baby Boomers.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Approximately 66% globally agree people fleeing war or persecution should be able to seek refuge abroad, a figure stable from 2025 and pre‑pandemic levels. (ipsos.com)
  • Support for refuge has surged dramatically in Japan (from 23% in 2019 to 64% in 2026) and in France (from 43% to 68% over the same period). (ipsos.com)
  • Despite broad support, 61% express doubts about the genuineness of some asylum claims, and only 44% believe refugees will integrate successfully, with younger respondents more optimistic (49% of Gen Z vs. 39% of Baby Boomers). (ipsos.com)
  • In the U.S., 72% support refugee protections, even as the administration raised the refugee admissions cap by 10,000 specifically for white South Africans—bringing the total ceiling to 17,500—while largely excluding other groups. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ipsos poll reveal about public attitudes toward refugees?
The Ipsos poll showed that two-thirds of people in 29 countries support allowing people fleeing war or persecution to seek refuge.
Which countries showed increased support for refugees in the survey?
Countries such as Japan and France showed increased public support for refugees compared to last year.
How do younger and older generations differ in attitudes toward refugees?
Nearly half of Gen Z respondents believe refugees will integrate, while only 39% of Baby Boomers share this view.
What concerns do respondents have about asylum claims?
Around 61% of those surveyed voiced doubts about the validity of some asylum claims, reflecting concern about the refugee system's workings.
How did support for refugee protections change in the United States?
Despite tighter restrictions in recent years, 72% of U.S. respondents continue to back refugee protections.

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