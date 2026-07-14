Ipsos Global Poll Finds Strong Public Support for Refugee Protections

Public Opinion and Refugee Protections: Key Findings from the Ipsos Poll

By Emma Farge

Overview of Global Attitudes

GENEVA, July 14 (Reuters) - Most people back the idea of providing refuge to those fleeing war or persecution, even in countries where governments have restricted refugee intakes, such as the United States, an Ipsos poll showed on Tuesday.

Legal Framework for Refugee Protections

Legal protections for refugees are enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention, drafted in the aftermath of World War Two, which displaced tens of millions of people.

Recent Trends in Displacement and Policy Responses

But near-record levels of displacement around the world, due partly to long-running conflicts like Ukraine or Sudan have prompted some governments, including once welcoming ones, to tighten border controls.

Survey Results and Regional Differences

Global Support for Refugee Protections

The survey of more than 20,000 adults across 29 countries, conducted by Ipsos and the U.N. refugee agency, showed that two-thirds of respondents agreed that people in danger should have the option to seek refuge in another country. That figure was virtually unchanged from last year and some countries like Japan and France even showed hikes in support for refugees.

Expert Commentary

"Even despite all of the background noise and the polarisation in the world at the moment, generally support for the institution of refuge and asylum is holding up and we think that that's quite a positive thing to say in the current environment," said Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesperson for the U.N. refugee agency at a Geneva press briefing.

Case Study: United States Policy and Public Opinion

In the United States, where President Donald Trump froze refugee admissions from around the world when he took office in January 2025, 72% of respondents backed refugee protections. Trump has since increased the refugee admissions ceiling to allow more white South Africans to enter.

Concerns and Demographic Differences

Public Doubts About Asylum Claims

However, many of those surveyed, or around 61%, also voiced doubts about the validity of some asylum claims, with this view often being voiced by those who also support protecting refugees, the survey showed.

Balancing Support and Skepticism

“What we see is a tension between people wanting to support those in desperate need at the same time as having doubts about whether the system is working as it should," said Trinh Tu, managing director of Ipsos UK.

Generational Differences in Attitudes

The survey also showed that younger people were more positive on refugees than older ones, with almost half of Gen Z respondents voicing hope that refugees would integrate versus 39% of Baby Boomers.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Sharon Singleton)