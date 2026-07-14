GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Italian consortium acquiring Esso fuel stations in strategic financial deal - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the acquisition of Esso's 1,200 fuel stations by an Italian consortium, highlighting the strategic impact on Italy's fuel distribution network.
Finance

Lithuania's new PM says allowing Taiwan's de-facto embassy was 'maybe too brave'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Lithuania’s New PM Aims to Normalize Diplomatic Ties with China after Taiwan Row

Background and Developments in Lithuania-China Relations

2021 Decision and Its Aftermath

VILNIUS, July 14 (Reuters) - New Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius said on Tuesday the 2021 decision to allow Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy in the country was "maybe too brave" as he sought to repair relations with China on his first day in the job.

China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania in late 2021 after the European Union and NATO nation of 2.9 million people let Taiwan open a "Taiwanese" representative office on its soil. The move has also hit trade ties.

Government Manifesto and Diplomatic Goals

The manifesto of the government of Sinkevicius, which was voted through on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to become prime minister, includes the goal to "normalise" the relationship back to appointing each others' ambassadors.

China’s Position on Taiwan

Beijing views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory with no right to set up such offices in countries with which China has formal ties.

Countries such as Australia, Britain and the United States host offices that are usually known as "Taipei" representative offices, which avoids the implication of statehood and sovereignty.

Lithuania’s Perspective and Statements

"We want a return to how it was. We've had a long-term relationship with China, and then there were these political decisions - brave ones, maybe too brave, maybe standing out from the context," he told parliament as he answered questions before Tuesday's vote, referring to Taiwanese representation.

"We want same relationship level as the rest of Europe."

Economic and Trade Impacts

Since the Taiwanese representation was opened in 2021, China has pressured a multinational company working in China to sever ties with Lithuania, and has closed its market to Lithuanian products including beef and dairy, resulting in a World Trade Organization challenge by the European Union.

EU Response and Anti-Coercion Measures

The EU has also adopted an "anti-coercion instrument" which allows the bloc to retaliate against third countries that put economic pressure on its member countries to force a policy shift.

Path Forward for Lithuania-China Relations

Potential Solutions and Diplomatic Dialogue

Sinkevicius told reporters he believed the relationship with China could be restored without a change in the Taiwanese representation. "The Foreign Ministry has several options on how to solve the situation", he said, without detailing the options.

China’s Response and Conditions

In February, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said "the door for communication" between the countries was open, but called on Lithuania to "translate its willingness to improve bilateral relations into concrete actions, and promptly rectify its error".

Other Government Priorities

The government's manifesto also pledged to keep defence spending above 5% of GDP and to seek a continued U.S. troop presence in the Baltic nation as a deterrent against Russia, while continuing to support Ukraine.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Sinkevicius aims to “normalize” China ties back to full ambassador-level representation, while preserving the Taiwan office to avoid diplomatic rollback.
  • China retaliated in 2021 with trade measures against Lithuania — including blocking imports/exports and pressuring multinationals — prompting an EU‑filed WTO complaint and acceleration of the EU’s anti‑coercion instrument.
  • Sinkevicius’ government pledges defense spending above 5 % of GDP and continued U.S. troop presence as deterrence amid Russia’s aggression.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China downgrade diplomatic relations with Lithuania?
China downgraded relations with Lithuania after the country allowed Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy in 2021, which Beijing saw as a violation of its One China policy.
How has Lithuania's relationship with China affected its trade?
Since Lithuania allowed Taiwan's office, China closed its market to Lithuanian products, impacting exports like beef and dairy, and pressured companies to cut ties.
What steps is Lithuania's new government taking regarding China?
Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius pledged to normalize relations with China and is considering options to restore diplomatic ties without changing the Taiwanese representation.
What role has the European Union played in the Lithuania-China dispute?
The EU challenged China's trade restrictions at the WTO and adopted an anti-coercion instrument to protect member states from economic pressure.
Will Lithuania reverse its decision on the Taiwanese representation office?
The new government seeks restoration of China ties but has not indicated a change in the Taiwanese office; options are being considered.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ukrainian drones attack big Russian petrochemical plant in Urals

Ukrainian drones attack big Russian petrochemical plant in Urals

Image for Ukraine parliament accepts PM Svyrydenko's resignation

Ukraine parliament accepts PM Svyrydenko's resignation

Image for Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians

Nine EU nations urge funding cut for sports bodies including IOC over readmitting Russians

Image for Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings

Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings

Image for European defence groups unveil plan for homegrown missile shield interceptor

European defence groups unveil plan for homegrown missile shield interceptor

Image for UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

UK approval for China's mega embassy in London challenged in court by locals

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong'
Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong'
Image for Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027
Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027
Image for UK's BBC warns its current funding model is not sustainable
UK's BBC warns its current funding model is not sustainable
Image for Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics
Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics
Image for Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June
Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June
Image for Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount
Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount
Image for London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets
London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets
Image for Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks
Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks
Image for UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks
UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks
Image for Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him?
Analysis-Can US Senator Lindsey Graham's Ukraine initiatives survive without him?
Image for EU approves €659 million in German aid for four chip plants
EU approves €659 million in German aid for four chip plants
Image for France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
France showcases 500 pro-Ukraine troops at Bastille Day
View All Finance Posts