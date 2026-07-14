Ofgem to Conduct Independent Review of UK Energy System During Heatwave
Overview of Ofgem's Independent Probe
Background and Context
July 14 (Reuters) - Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it would ensure an independent probe into the handling of the energy system during extreme heat is transparent and impartial, following allegations of poor record-keeping and improper influence on decision-making.
Transparency and Impartiality Commitments
Addressing Allegations
(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)