Understanding Florida Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers

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Self-employment runs deep in Florida. From the aerospace contractors of the Space Coast to the real estate agents of South Florida, from Miami's business owners to Tampa's tech professionals and Jacksonville's healthcare consultants, a very large share of the state's homebuyers earn their living out…

Self-employment runs deep in Florida. From the aerospace contractors of the Space Coast to the real estate agents of South Florida, from Miami's business owners to Tampa's tech professionals and Jacksonville's healthcare consultants, a very large share of the state's homebuyers earn their living outside a W-2 paycheck. That same population runs into a particular kind of frustration at the mortgage desk. Their tax returns, after every legitimate deduction, show a much smaller number than their actual cash flow. Conventional underwriting reads the small number and either declines the file or caps the loan far below what the borrower can genuinely afford.

Bank statement mortgages solve that. They qualify the borrower on the actual deposits into the checking account rather than on tax returns. For Florida self-employed buyers, they have become the standard financing path. This guide explains how they work, what makes them different from other non-QM products, and the top five lenders Florida borrowers are calling.

What a Bank Statement Loan Actually Is

A bank statement loan is a non-QM mortgage that uses twelve or twenty-four months of bank statements in place of tax returns. The lender totals the qualifying deposits into the account, applies an expense factor that reflects the cost of running the business, and treats the result as the borrower's qualifying income. No W-2s, no pay stubs, no Schedule C, and no tax returns are required. As explained by Select Home Loans, bank statement loans in Florida have become one of the most widely used non-QM products in the state because a significant portion of the local economy is driven by self-employed individuals and business owners.

The expense factor matters more than most borrowers realize. Service businesses with low overhead, like real estate agents, consultants, and independent contractors, typically use an expense factor in the fifteen to thirty percent range, meaning seventy to eighty-five percent of deposits count as income. Product-based or high-overhead businesses use a higher expense factor. A CPA-prepared profit and loss statement can support a lower expense factor than the default, which increases qualifying income and the loan amount the borrower qualifies for.

Bank statement mortgages are available for primary residences, second homes, and, in separate programs, investment properties. Loan amounts commonly reach into the several million range, loan-to-value can go as high as ninety percent on strong primary residence files, and credit score requirements generally start around six hundred twenty. Both purchases and refinances, including cash-out, are available.

Representative Providers in the Florida Non-QM Mortgage Market

Florida's non-QM mortgage market includes a range of lenders and brokers offering bank statement loan programs for self-employed borrowers. While products and underwriting criteria vary, many providers offer financing based on documented cash flow rather than traditional tax return income. Borrowers are generally encouraged to compare interest rates, documentation requirements, service quality and loan features before selecting a lender.

Select Home Loans is a Florida-licensed non-QM mortgage broker that offers bank statement mortgages alongside other alternative documentation programs, including 1099-only, profit-and-loss-only and asset utilization loans. By working with multiple lending partners, mortgage brokers may provide borrowers with access to a wider range of financing options depending on their individual circumstances. Call (888) 550-3296 or visit selecthomeloans.com.

Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions is one of the established participants in the non-QM lending market, offering bank statement loan programs and other alternative mortgage products. The lender has extensive experience in serving self-employed borrowers and provides a range of documented non-QM lending solutions.

Griffin Funding also offers bank statement mortgage programs for self-employed borrowers across Florida and other U.S. markets. The company publishes information about its lending criteria, enabling prospective borrowers to compare available financing options.

A&D Mortgage specializes in non-QM lending and investor-focused mortgage products, including bank statement and DSCR loans. Its product range serves borrowers seeking alternative income documentation and investment property financing.

North American Savings Bank (NASB) has long offered bank statement mortgage programs as part of its broader residential lending portfolio. Its experience in alternative documentation lending provides borrowers with another option when comparing non-QM mortgage providers.

How the Underwriting Actually Works

A bank statement file feels different from a conventional file because so much of it comes down to a single number: the qualifying income the lender calculates from the deposits. Understanding what drives that number is the difference between an approved loan and a capped loan.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) encourages borrowers to compare mortgage products carefully, understand lender disclosures and evaluate the total cost of borrowing rather than focusing solely on interest rates. For self-employed borrowers considering alternative documentation mortgages, reviewing loan terms, fees and qualification requirements across multiple lenders can help support more informed borrowing decisions.

Which Account to Use

The bank statements need to come from an account that actually receives the business deposits. Borrowers who move money between multiple accounts can create noise in the deposit picture that forces the underwriter to discount income. Consolidating business deposits into one primary account for the twelve or twenty-four months before applying is the cleanest setup.

Internal Transfers

Bank statement underwriters count qualifying business deposits, not transfers between personal accounts. Large transfers in and out of the reviewed account can be flagged and excluded from the qualifying total. Keeping personal transfers separate from the business account speeds the review.

The CPA Letter

A CPA-prepared profit and loss statement can support a lower expense factor than the lender's default, which usually increases qualifying income. For borrowers running service businesses with low overhead, the CPA letter often pays for itself many times over in the resulting loan amount. A guide to bank statement loans for Florida's self-employed walks through the specific scenarios where the CPA letter matters most.

Although bank statement loans fall within the non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) market, broader mortgage underwriting principles continue to emphasize the importance of documenting a borrower's ability to repay. Fannie Mae's guidance for self-employed borrowers highlights the need for lenders to evaluate the stability and sustainability of business income through appropriate financial documentation, reflecting the wider industry's focus on prudent underwriting practices.

Responsible lending remains an important principle across the mortgage industry. Regardless of the documentation method used, lenders are expected to assess a borrower's ability to repay through appropriate affordability assessments and supporting financial documentation. Clear consumer disclosures regarding loan terms, fees and repayment obligations also play an important role in helping borrowers make informed financing decisions.

Common Florida Bank Statement Borrower Profiles

The Florida bank statement borrower pool is unusually varied. A few examples that come up repeatedly:

Space Coast aerospace contractors paid as 1099 workers by SpaceX subcontractors, Blue Origin partners, or Kennedy Space Center support firms. Their income is substantial and their deposits are consistent, but their tax returns reflect legitimate deductions for equipment, vehicles, and home office.

Real estate agents and brokers across the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa markets. Commission income is real but seasonal, and the expense structure of a solo agent or small team can compress taxable income significantly.

Independent trade business owners, including plumbers, electricians, HVAC contractors, and roofers running crews across Florida's growing metros. Their deposits reflect real revenue, while their Schedule C reflects equipment, trucks, and materials.

Restaurant and hospitality small business owners in South Florida, Tampa Bay, and Orlando. The business income is real, but the expense side is heavy.

Healthcare professionals paid through 1099 contracts, particularly across the Miami, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando medical corridors. Contract income is strong, but practice expenses reduce the taxable number.

Getting the Bank Statement File Started

Before applying for a bank statement loan, self-employed borrowers can benefit from organizing the previous 12 or 24 months of statements from their primary business or personal deposit account and reviewing how their income may be assessed under different expense factor assumptions. Consulting with a qualified mortgage professional or financial adviser can help borrowers understand their likely qualifying income, determine whether additional documentation, such as a CPA-prepared profit and loss statement, may be beneficial, and identify the financing structure that best aligns with their financial circumstances. Select Home Loans is one of several mortgage providers offering bank statement loan programs for self-employed borrowers in Florida. Call (888) 550-3296 or start at https://www.selecthomeloans.com/bank-statement-loans-in-florida/.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal or mortgage advice. References to lenders and mortgage providers are included for illustrative purposes and should not be interpreted as endorsements or rankings. Mortgage products, eligibility criteria, interest rates and lending guidelines may change over time, and borrowers should verify current terms directly with individual lenders before making any financing decisions. Select Home Loans is a non-QM mortgage broker (NMLS #2384002).

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