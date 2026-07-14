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UK teens report sleep, wellbeing gains under social media restrictions, study shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK teens report sleep, wellbeing gains under social media restrictions, study shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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UK Teens Report Better Sleep and Focus with Social Media Restrictions, Study Shows

Key Findings from Government-Backed Social Media Restriction Study

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - British teenagers who took part in a government-backed trial of social media restrictions reported improvements in sleep, concentration and wellbeing, according to a study published on Tuesday.

Types of Social Media Restrictions Tested

Complete Ban on Social Media Apps

• A complete ban on social media apps generated the strongest reported gains in focus but also the greatest social disruption.

Overnight Social Media Curfew

• An overnight social media curfew was the easiest restriction for families to maintain and produced the most consistent reported sleep benefits.

15-Minute Daily Limit per App

• The 15-minute-per-app limit had the lowest compliance rate and was frequently described as impractical because it interrupted conversations and peer communication.

Challenges and Circumvention of Restrictions

Methods of Bypassing Controls

• Restrictions were commonly bypassed through tablets, laptops and old phones, while the teenagers said broader controls could also be circumvented through VPNs and false age declarations.

Study Design and Participant Experience

Study Overview

• The study, involving 309 households, was commissioned by the government before outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to ban social media access for under-16s.

• Participants aged 13 to 17 were assigned to one of three interventions for one month: a 15-minute daily limit per social media app, a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. social media curfew, or complete removal of social media apps from their devices.

Reported Benefits Across Groups

• All those groups reported improvements in sleep, mood, concentration, study time and family interaction.

Social and Emotional Impacts

• Many participants reported feeling disconnected from friends during the trial, particularly where Snapchat was their primary means of communication.

• They said restrictions should be sensitive to age and maturity, with greater autonomy for older teenagers.

Recommendations for Future Policy

• They said restrictions should be sensitive to age and maturity, with greater autonomy for older teenagers.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Complete removal of social media apps yielded the biggest gains in focus, but led to significant social disruption—which teens reported bypassing via other devices or tricks.
  • An overnight curfew (9 p.m.–7 a.m.) was the most practical restriction for families and offered the most consistent sleep benefits.
  • All restriction types—15-minute app limits, curfews, or full bans—showed positive effects on wellbeing, sleep, concentration, study time and family interactions, albeit with compliance challenges and feelings of disconnection among users.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the main benefits reported by UK teens under social media restrictions?
Teens reported improvements in sleep, mood, concentration, study time, and family interaction.
Which social media restriction was the easiest for families to maintain?
An overnight social media curfew was the easiest restriction for families and gave the most consistent sleep benefits.
How did teens bypass social media restrictions?
Teens bypassed restrictions using tablets, laptops, old phones, VPNs, and false age declarations.
What negative effects did some teens experience during the trial?
Many felt disconnected from friends, particularly when Snapchat was their main communication channel.
How did compliance rates differ between restriction types?
The 15-minute-per-app daily limit had the lowest compliance rate and was seen as impractical by participants.

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