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Ukrainian drones attack big Russian petrochemical plant in Urals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Salavat Petrochemical Complex in Russia's Urals

Overview of the Salavat Petrochemical Complex Drone Attack

MOSCOW, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drones attacked Russia's big Salavat petrochemical complex in the Urals region, the local governor said, but he predicted it would return to normal output within days.

Details of the Attack and Ukrainian Military Actions

Ukraine's military said it had carried out overnight attacks on Salavat and on the Afipsky refinery in southern Russia overnight - part of an intensified set of strikes on Russian energy infrastructure aimed at undermining Moscow's ability to wage the war.

Previous Drone Attacks on the Complex

The Neftekhim Salavat complex, owned by Gazprom, has been attacked by drones several times in the past year.

Extent of Damage and Restoration Efforts

"Key facilities remain undamaged. There is some damage to the utility racks that carry supply lines and electrical cables," regional governor Radiy Khabirov posted on Telegram.

"Restoration work will proceed around the clock. I expect the facility to return to normal operating capacity within several days. This is extremely important."

Production Capacity and Economic Impact

Products Manufactured at the Complex

The Salavat petrochemical complex produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene and other petroleum products as well as liquefied gases, butyl alcohols, polyethylene, polystyrene and ammonia.

Annual Processing and Output Statistics

According to industry sources, the plant processed 7.2 million tons of oil in 2024, or around 2.7% of Russia's total oil refining, producing 2.5 million tons of diesel, 1.5 million tons of gasoline and 700,000 tons of fuel oil.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The Salavat complex, processing 7.2 mln t of oil in 2024 (~2.7% of Russia’s refining), suffered utility rack damage but is expected to resume output in days (apnews.com).
  • Ukraine’s drone campaign has struck eight of Russia’s top‑10 refineries in European Russia, putting about 85% of refining capacity within range and contributing to acute fuel shortages (meduza.io).
  • Ukraine’s deep‑strike operations have ramped up since early 2026, hitting over 16 refineries and draining about 700,000 barrels‑per‑day of capacity, leading to sustained output drops and mounting pressure on Moscow’s oil revenues (ukrinform.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facility did Ukrainian drones attack in the Urals region?
Ukrainian drones attacked the Salavat petrochemical complex, a major Russian facility owned by Gazprom in the Urals region.
What products does the Salavat petrochemical complex produce?
The Salavat complex produces gasoline, diesel, kerosene, liquefied gases, butyl alcohols, polyethylene, polystyrene, and ammonia.
How extensive was the damage from the drone attack?
Key facilities remained undamaged, but there was damage to utility racks carrying supply lines and electrical cables.
Will the Salavat complex resume normal operations soon?
Local officials expect the Salavat complex to return to normal operating capacity within several days.
How much oil did the Salavat plant process in 2024?
In 2024, the Salavat plant processed approximately 7.2 million tons of oil, about 2.7% of Russia's total oil refining.

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