GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Siemens Energy to become 'Omterra' in rebrand launch - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Siemens Energy to become 'Omterra' in rebrand launch

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Energy Corporate News

Siemens Energy to Launch Omterra Brand, Uniting with Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Energy Announces Rebranding and Strategic Transition

Background of the Rebranding Initiative

DUESSELDORF, July 14 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy started preparing for the transition to an independent brand, the German energy provider said on Tuesday, with the current entities Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to be united under the name Omterra.

Reason for the Change

The move is based on the time-limited license agreement governing the use of the brand following its spin-off from Siemens AG in 2020, the company said in a statement.

Implementation Timeline

Stages of the Rebranding Process

"The rebranding process is scheduled to begin later this calendar year and will be implemented in stages," it said.

Impact on Stakeholders

Assurances for Customers and Partners

Strategic Direction Remains Unchanged

There will be no changes for customers, business partners, and employees to the company's strategic direction, it added.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The new name, Omterra, will replace both Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa under a unified brand, starting later this calendar year. The rebranding follows a time‑limited license agreement established during the 2020 spin‑off from Siemens AG.
  • Despite the name change, the company emphasizes continuity: no strategic, operational, or customer‑facing changes are expected during or after the transition.
  • Siemens Energy was spun off from Siemens AG in 2020 under agreements ensuring its independence, including brand licensing terms and governance safeguards — the rebrand reflects the expiry of those terms and marks a new independent identity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Siemens Energy rebranding to Omterra?
Siemens Energy is rebranding to Omterra due to a time-limited license agreement following its spin-off from Siemens AG in 2020.
What entities will be united under the Omterra brand?
Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will both be united under the new Omterra brand.
Will the rebranding affect customers or employees?
There will be no changes to the company's strategic direction for customers, business partners, or employees.
When will the Omterra rebranding process begin?
The rebranding process is scheduled to begin later this calendar year and will be implemented in stages.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for BP sees boost from energy prices in Q2 but flags $1 billion impairment

BP sees boost from energy prices in Q2 but flags $1 billion impairment

Image for UK teens report sleep, wellbeing gains under social media restrictions, study shows

UK teens report sleep, wellbeing gains under social media restrictions, study shows

Image for German media regulator says Google's AI Overviews subject to German media law

German media regulator says Google's AI Overviews subject to German media law

Image for UK's Ofgem to ensure independent review of heatwave operations

UK's Ofgem to ensure independent review of heatwave operations

Image for European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says

European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says

Image for Lithuania's new PM says allowing Taiwan's de-facto embassy was 'maybe too brave'

Lithuania's new PM says allowing Taiwan's de-facto embassy was 'maybe too brave'

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukrainian drones attack big Russian petrochemical plant in Urals
Ukrainian drones attack big Russian petrochemical plant in Urals
Image for Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings
Britain and EU formally sign Gibraltar treaty, easing border crossings
Image for European defence groups unveil plan for homegrown missile shield interceptor
European defence groups unveil plan for homegrown missile shield interceptor
Image for Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong'
Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong'
Image for Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027
Stellantis' Alfa Romeo plans launch of new mid-sized SUV by end 2027
Image for UK's BBC warns its current funding model is not sustainable
UK's BBC warns its current funding model is not sustainable
Image for Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics
Pound marches higher as investors focus on UK politics
Image for Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June
Aena's Spanish airports serve 31.6 million passengers in June
Image for Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount
Dutch court rejects Glencore bid to buy back logistics unit at discount
Image for London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets
London's FTSE indexes ease as Iran conflict rattles markets
Image for Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks
Crimea's Sevastopol restricts power supply after Ukrainian attacks
Image for UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks
UK transport minister raises concerns with EU counterpart over new border checks
View All Finance Posts