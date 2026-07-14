Siemens Energy to Launch Omterra Brand, Uniting with Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Energy Announces Rebranding and Strategic Transition

Background of the Rebranding Initiative

DUESSELDORF, July 14 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy started preparing for the transition to an independent brand, the German energy provider said on Tuesday, with the current entities Siemens Energy and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to be united under the name Omterra.

Reason for the Change

The move is based on the time-limited license agreement governing the use of the brand following its spin-off from Siemens AG in 2020, the company said in a statement.

Implementation Timeline

Stages of the Rebranding Process

"The rebranding process is scheduled to begin later this calendar year and will be implemented in stages," it said.

Impact on Stakeholders

Assurances for Customers and Partners

Strategic Direction Remains Unchanged

There will be no changes for customers, business partners, and employees to the company's strategic direction, it added.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Matthias Williams)