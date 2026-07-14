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Finance

Portugal seeks high-value data centres, not to become Europe's dumping ground

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Portugal Seeks Productive, Efficient Data Centres to Boost Economic Growth

Portugal's Strategy for Attracting Data Centres

Focus on Economic Benefits and Productivity

LISBON, July 14 (Reuters) - Portugal is keen to attract data centres that generate economic benefits and boost productivity and not become a dumping ground for power-hungry projects with limited returns for the country, Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said on Tuesday.

Emergence as a European Data-Centre Hub

• The country is emerging as a key European data-centre hub, with more than 2.6 gigawatts under development, led by the 1.2-GW Start Campus project in Sines, backed by Microsoft AI infrastructure investments, with the pipeline expected to grow substantially.

Government's Stance on Data Centre Investments

• As opposition to data centres grows in parts of the world, particularly in the United States, the minister said Portugal will only support such investments if they deliver measurable productivity gains and real benefits for the economy.

Concerns Over Energy Consumption

• Pinto Luz said at a conference hosted by online outlet ECO that data centres consume "absolutely astronomical" amounts of energy and sometimes generate few positive spillovers. "We want to attract investment, but we do not want to become Europe's dumping ground," he said.

Portugal's Competitive Advantages

Abundant Renewable Energy Resources

• Portugal's appeal for data-centre investors is underpinned by abundant wind, solar and hydropower, providing access to highly competitive renewable electricity to power energy-intensive projects.

Low Wholesale Power Prices

• Wholesale power prices in the Iberian MIBEL market it shares with Spain averaged just above 40 euros/MWh in the first quarter of 2026, compared with more than 90 euros/MWh in most European markets, according to Portuguese renewable energy association APREN.

Strategic Atlantic Coastline for Connectivity

• Portugal's Atlantic coastline positions it as a prime hub for subsea cables connecting Europe, Africa and the Americas and forming the backbone of the World Wide Web, helping to turn the country into a magnet for AI-driven data centers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Mark Porter)

Key Takeaways

  • Portugal is building one of Europe’s largest AI‑ready data‑centre campuses—Start Campus in Sines with 1.2 GW capacity, powered entirely by renewables, seawater cooling and top‑tier certifications (startcampus.pt)
  • The country benefits from low wholesale electricity prices (~€40/MWh in Q1 2026 in MIBEL) compared to over €90/MWh elsewhere in Europe, enhancing its appeal for energy‑intensive infrastructure (digital.gov.pt)
  • Portugal has launched a National Data Centre Plan (2026–2027) promoting sustainable, efficient and territorially balanced data‑centre development to ensure economic gains and digital sovereignty (digital.gov.pt)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Portugal attracting data centre investments?
Portugal offers competitive renewable energy and strategic location, making it appealing for high-value data centre projects.
What conditions is Portugal setting for data centre investments?
Portugal will only support data centres that deliver measurable productivity gains and real economic benefits.
How is Portugal’s energy market advantageous for data centres?
Portugal benefits from low wholesale power prices and abundant wind, solar, and hydropower for energy-intensive projects.
What major data centre projects are being developed in Portugal?
The 1.2-GW Start Campus project in Sines is a key project, backed by Microsoft’s AI infrastructure investments.
How does Portugal’s geography benefit its digital infrastructure?
Portugal’s Atlantic coastline facilitates subsea cable connections between Europe, Africa, and the Americas, enhancing global digital links.

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