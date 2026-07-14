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Ukraine to buy Rafale jets, air defence systems under France deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine to buy Rafale jets, air defence systems under France deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Defence Europe

Ukraine Secures EU-Backed Deal for Rafale Fighter Jets, Air Defence Systems

Key Details of the Ukraine-France Defence Agreement

European Loan Facility and Defence Purchases

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine will use a European loan facility to buy next-generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and French Rafale fighter jets for the first time, while also securing approval to produce key Western missiles domestically under agreements formalised by Kyiv and Paris on Tuesday.

The two countries said Ukraine would order an initial 16 Rafale aircraft, the first tranche of a planned fleet of 100 announced in November 2025, financed through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan programme.

Training and Delivery Timeline

Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics could begin in France as early as 2026, with the first four aircraft delivered after training is completed, the French and Ukrainian presidencies said in a joint statement, providing the first details of purchases outlined on Monday.

Acquisition of Air and Missile Defence Systems

Ukraine also plans to acquire four next-generation SAMP/T-NG air and missile defence systems, becoming the first country to deploy the Franco-Italian system in combat. Two older versions will be dispatched to Ukraine until the new systems are delivered.

Broader Air-Defence Initiative

The move builds on a broader air-defence initiative unveiled on Monday by Ukraine and several European allies aimed at developing a lower-cost anti-ballistic missile capability as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Defence-Industrial Cooperation and Local Production

France and Italy also authorised licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 interceptor missiles, while France approved local production of AASM guided bombs and SCALP cruise missiles, deepening defence-industrial cooperation with Kyiv.

Response to Intensified Russian Attacks

Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes across Ukraine in recent weeks, increasing pressure on Kyiv to strengthen air defences and secure additional interceptor supplies.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine orders first 16 Rafale jets, part of a 100‑jet plan financed via the EU Ukraine Support Loan, with pilot training set to begin in France in 2026 (president.gov.ua)
  • Ukraine becomes the first nation to deploy SAMP/T‑NG air‑and‑missile defence systems in combat, initially receiving two older systems until the new ones arrive; financed under the same EU loan (president.gov.ua)
  • France and Italy have authorized licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 missiles, AASM guided bombs, and SCALP cruise missiles, enhancing Ukraine’s domestic defence‑industrial base (president.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What defence equipment is Ukraine buying from France?
Ukraine will buy Rafale fighter jets and Franco-Italian SAMP/T-NG air and missile defence systems from France.
How is Ukraine financing its defence purchases from France?
Ukraine is using the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan programme to finance these purchases.
When will Ukraine receive its first Rafale jets?
The first four Rafale jets will be delivered to Ukraine after pilot and mechanic training in France, expected to begin in 2026.
What additional defence cooperation has been agreed between Ukraine and France?
France and Italy approved licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 missiles, AASM bombs, and SCALP cruise missiles.
Why is Ukraine upgrading its air defences now?
Recent intensified Russian missile and drone attacks have increased pressure on Ukraine to strengthen its air defences.

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