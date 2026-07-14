Ukraine Secures EU-Backed Deal for Rafale Fighter Jets, Air Defence Systems

Key Details of the Ukraine-France Defence Agreement

European Loan Facility and Defence Purchases

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine will use a European loan facility to buy next-generation Franco-Italian air defence systems and French Rafale fighter jets for the first time, while also securing approval to produce key Western missiles domestically under agreements formalised by Kyiv and Paris on Tuesday.

The two countries said Ukraine would order an initial 16 Rafale aircraft, the first tranche of a planned fleet of 100 announced in November 2025, financed through the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan programme.

Training and Delivery Timeline

Training for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics could begin in France as early as 2026, with the first four aircraft delivered after training is completed, the French and Ukrainian presidencies said in a joint statement, providing the first details of purchases outlined on Monday.

Acquisition of Air and Missile Defence Systems

Ukraine also plans to acquire four next-generation SAMP/T-NG air and missile defence systems, becoming the first country to deploy the Franco-Italian system in combat. Two older versions will be dispatched to Ukraine until the new systems are delivered.

Broader Air-Defence Initiative

The move builds on a broader air-defence initiative unveiled on Monday by Ukraine and several European allies aimed at developing a lower-cost anti-ballistic missile capability as Russia steps up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Defence-Industrial Cooperation and Local Production

France and Italy also authorised licensed production in Ukraine of Aster 30 interceptor missiles, while France approved local production of AASM guided bombs and SCALP cruise missiles, deepening defence-industrial cooperation with Kyiv.

Response to Intensified Russian Attacks

Russia has intensified missile and drone strikes across Ukraine in recent weeks, increasing pressure on Kyiv to strengthen air defences and secure additional interceptor supplies.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Alistair Bell)