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European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European prosecutors investigate Czech PM Babis subsidy case, report says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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European Prosecutors Investigate EU Subsidies Linked to Czech PM Andrej Babis

Overview of the Investigation and Key Developments

Background on Andrej Babis and Agrofert

PRAGUE, July 14 (Reuters) - European prosecutors have opened an investigation into EU subsidy payments to companies formerly owned by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, news website Seznam Zpravy said on Tuesday.

Babis, 71, leads the populist ANO party and built a business empire spanning agriculture, chemicals, food processing and other industries, including the Agrofert group, which comprises hundreds of companies.

After returning to office late last year, Babis transferred Agrofert — which receives tens of millions of euros a year in EU agricultural subsidies — to an independently governed trust fund.

Babis has repeatedly said the arrangement exceeds the requirements of Czech and EU conflict-of-interest rules.

European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) Actions

Cooperation with Czech Authorities

FINANCE MINISTER DEFENDS BABIS

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) has asked Czech police to cooperate with the investigation, Seznam Zpravy reported.

"Following proper verification of information, I issued a decision on May 24, 2026, on initiating criminal proceedings," the website quoted prosecutor Daniela Bartikova as writing in a document. It did not give details of the document.

The opening of an investigation does not imply wrongdoing and may not result in charges.

The EPPO and the Czech government's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Response from Czech Officials

Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said on Tuesday she was convinced that Babis had resolved any conflicts of interest.

Critics of Babis, including opposition parties, have questioned whether the trust arrangement sufficiently separates him from Agrofert. Seznam Zpravy cited unpublished trust documents suggesting members of his family could regain control of the business after he leaves office.

European Commission and Subsidy Payments

Commission's Inquiry and Trust Arrangements

The European Commission has also sought information from the Czech government about Babis' trust arrangements and other companies he continues to own.

Czech authorities allowed a number of subsidy payments to resume after the transfer of Agrofert to the trust fund.

Scope of the EPPO Investigation

Seznam Zpravy said the EPPO was examining both current subsidy payments and whether Czech authorities should have sought repayment of about €300 million ($342 million) in subsidies paid while Babis was prime minister from 2017 to 2021.

The opposition Pirate Party said on Facebook on Tuesday that the investigation followed a petition it had filed concerning past subsidy payments.

Additional EU Funding for Agrofert

In addition to direct farm subsidies, Agrofert has received EU funding for a range of innovation projects.

($1 = 0.8766 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) initiated criminal proceedings on May 24, 2026, requesting Czech police cooperation in investigating EU subsidies to companies once owned by PM Babis, though this does not imply guilt. (transparency.cz)
  • Critics question whether the transfer of Agrofert to a trust fund adequately prevents conflict of interest, amid reports suggesting Babis’s family may reclaim control after his tenure. (transparency.cz)
  • Transparency International Czechia submitted a formal complaint to EU bodies in May 2026, highlighting potential conflict-of-interest violations involving Babis and prompting EU-level scrutiny. (transparency.cz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European prosecutors investigating Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis?
They are investigating EU subsidy payments to companies formerly owned by Babis, focusing on possible conflicts of interest and compliance with EU rules.
What is the Agrofert group and its role in the investigation?
Agrofert is a business group previously owned by Babis that receives significant EU agricultural subsidies and is now controlled by a trust fund.
Has Andrej Babis taken steps to resolve potential conflicts of interest?
Babis transferred Agrofert to an independently governed trust fund, claiming it exceeds Czech and EU conflict-of-interest requirements.
Are there allegations of wrongdoing in the subsidy case?
The investigation does not imply wrongdoing; it aims to verify compliance with subsidy rules during Babis's tenure as prime minister.
How much EU funding is involved in the case?
The investigation covers tens of millions of euros annually and examines whether around €300 million in subsidies should be repaid.

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