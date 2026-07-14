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Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong' - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hapag-Lloyd says Hormuz cargo fee would be 'fundamentally wrong'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Hapag-Lloyd Criticizes US 20% Cargo Fee on Strait of Hormuz Passage

US-Imposed Cargo Fee and Industry Response

Background on the US Cargo Fee Proposal

FRANKFURT, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-largest container shipping company, on Tuesday criticised U.S. plans to impose a 20% charge on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz as "fundamentally wrong".

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping in the Strait of Hormuz this month and proposed charging a 20% fee to help meet the cost of the U.S. safeguarding the vital waterway.

Hapag-Lloyd's Statement

"It would be fundamentally wrong to levy fees for passage through international waters," Hapag said in a statement.

German Shipowners' Association (VDR) Reaction

The German Shipowners' Association (VDR) said such a measure would be legally impermissible and would undermine the principle of free passage through international waters.

Concerns Over Precedent and Global Shipping

"Today it's the Strait of Hormuz, tomorrow the Strait of Malacca, and the day after tomorrow the next international strait. Where will this end?" VDR head Martin Kroeger told business magazine Wirtschaftswoche in an interview on Tuesday.

Civilian commercial shipping must not become a pawn in geopolitical conflicts, he added.

Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

Control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil and gas supplies, has become one of the central flashpoints of the U.S.-Iran conflict. Iran's effective blockade of the strait has pushed up energy prices and fuelled global inflation concerns.

Comparison with Other Waterways and Financial Impact

Hapag said that while fees can be justified to fund major infrastructure such as the Panama Canal and Suez Canal, the same argument did not apply to the Strait of Hormuz, which carried about a fifth of global oil and gas supplies before the war.

The Hamburg-based company, which raised its earnings outlook on Monday on strong demand, told Reuters it could not reliably quantify the financial impact of Gulf tensions on its business.

Operational Adjustments by Hapag-Lloyd

"The recent escalation currently has no additional immediate impact on our vessel operations," said Hapag, which has adjusted its network so vessels don't pass through the key waterway.

(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede. Writing by Linda Pasquini and Miranda Murray. Editing by Matthias Williams and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Hapag‑Lloyd decries the proposed fee as fundamentally wrong for international waters, distinguishing it from justified infrastructure tolls like Panama or Suez.
  • The German Shipowners’ Association warns such a fee breaches legal norms and risks setting a dangerous precedent for other strategic waterways.
  • Analysts note that the Strait of Hormuz handles up to 20–25% of global oil and LNG shipments, making any disruption or fee likely to spike energy and freight costs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Hapag-Lloyd oppose the US cargo fee on the Strait of Hormuz?
Hapag-Lloyd argues that levying fees for passage through international waters is 'fundamentally wrong' and sets a harmful precedent for global shipping.
What is the German Shipowners' Association's stance on the Hormuz cargo fee?
The German Shipowners' Association considers the US cargo fee legally impermissible and warns it could undermine the principle of free passage through international waters.
How has Hapag-Lloyd responded operationally to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz?
Hapag-Lloyd has adjusted its vessel network to avoid passing through the Strait of Hormuz amid geopolitical tensions.
What impact has the Strait of Hormuz blockade had on global markets?
Blockades in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to rising energy prices and have fueled global inflation concerns.
How is the US justifying the 20% cargo fee for shipments through the Strait of Hormuz?
The US government proposes the fee to help cover the cost of safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping.

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