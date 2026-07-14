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German media regulator says Google's AI Overviews subject to German media law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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German Regulator: Google’s AI Overviews Must Comply With German Media Law

German Media Regulator Steps Up Scrutiny of AI-Generated Content

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Germany's media regulator said on Tuesday that Google's AI Overviews and Perplexity AI are subject to the country's media laws, stepping up scrutiny of AI-generated content after a German court found Google liable for inaccurate information produced by the feature.

AI-Generated Content Classified as Provider-Created

The Commission for Licensing and Supervision, ZAK, which represents Germany's 14 state media authorities, said AI-generated news summaries and chatbot responses constitute content created by the providers themselves rather than merely displaying third-party material.

Legal Precedents and Increased Oversight

The ruling follows increased scrutiny of AI-generated search summaries in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

In a separate case, a court in Munich held that Google could be directly liable for allegedly false statements generated by its AI Overview feature, finding that AI-produced summaries amounted to the company's own content rather than a mere display of third-party information, according to German newspaper publishers' association BDZV.

Statements from Regulators

"AI search engines and chatbots are content providers, and we will consistently apply German media law to them from now on," ZAK Chairman Thorsten Schmiege said in a statement.

Implications of the Ruling

The regulator said the liability exemption under the European Union's Digital Services Act, which generally shields platforms from responsibility for illegal user-generated content, did not apply in these cases.

Impact on Search Visibility and Media Plurality

According to the regulator, Google's AI Overviews are displayed prominently within search results, making traditional lists of links less visible and thereby unfairly disadvantaging third-party media content.

It also argued that chatbots such as Perplexity influence the discoverability of news content when they select and present sources, links or recommendations alongside AI-generated answers.

Such services could therefore qualify as media intermediaries and be subject to rules designed to safeguard media plurality.

Company Responses and Next Steps

Both companies can challenge the decisions through legal channels.

Perplexity declined to comment on the decision but said it complies with the EU's privacy rules, or GDPR, and holds SOC 2 Type II security and privacy certification.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • ZAK determined that AI-generated news summaries and chatbot responses qualify as provider‑created media content, not neutral link lists, and thus fall under media regulation and liability rules. (die-medienanstalten.de)
  • A Munich court ruled on May 28, 2026 that Google is directly liable for false statements in its AI Overview feature, as the generated text constitutes Google’s own content; Google has appealed. (oppenhoff.eu)
  • ZAK emphasized that EU’s Digital Services Act liability exemption does not apply to generative AI content, and that AI intermediaries must ensure transparency, fairness, and plurality of media sources. (die-medienanstalten.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Germany’s media regulator subject Google’s AI Overviews to media law?
According to the regulator, AI-generated content like Google’s AI Overviews is considered content created by the provider, not just third-party material, making it subject to German media law.
What recent court ruling affected Google’s AI Overviews in Germany?
A Munich court found Google liable for inaccurate information generated by its AI Overview feature, treating the outputs as Google’s own content.
Do EU Digital Services Act exemptions apply to Google’s AI Overviews?
No, the media regulator stated the liability exemptions under the EU’s Digital Services Act do not apply in this case because Google acts as a content provider.
How do AI Overviews and chatbots affect news discoverability?
The regulator argued that AI Overviews and chatbots present their own summaries and recommendations, reducing visibility for third-party media sources and potentially impacting media plurality.
Can Google and Perplexity challenge these decisions?
Yes, both companies have the option to challenge the media regulator’s decisions through legal channels.

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