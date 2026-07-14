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EU aviation body reinstates Middle East flights warning as fighting resumes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU aviation body reinstates Middle East flights warning as fighting resumes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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EASA Reinforces Middle East Airspace Warning for Airlines as US-Iran Tensions Grow

Heightened Airspace Restrictions Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict

EASA Issues Updated Advisory for Middle East Airlines

July 14 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Tuesday reinstated and toughened its warning to airlines operating in the Middle East, telling them to avoid the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and over the Gulf of Oman as the U.S.-Iran war flared up again.

Previous Advisory and Temporary Easing

Just a week ago, EASA withdrew its previous advisory following a brief easing of regional tensions as a result of last month's interim ceasefire between Tehran and Washington. That warning had asked airlines to exercise caution when operating within the airspace of these countries, as well as Israel, Jordan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. 

Duration and Scope of the New Advisory

The new, more restrictive advisory is valid until July 29.

Recent Military Actions Impacting Airspace Safety

Iranian Missile Strikes and US Response

Iran fired ballistic missiles at a U.S. air base in Jordan on Tuesday, while U.S. forces launched waves of attacks for the third successive night after Iran said on Saturday it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. This move prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to reinstate a blockade of Iranian shipping and propose a 20% fee to guard the vital waterway.

Risks to Civil Aviation

"The presence of major US military facilities in the region increases the likelihood that the states covered by this Conflict Zone Information Bulletin may be directly exposed to Iranian missile and drone attacks," EASA said, citing also the risk of misidentification of civil aircraft by U.S. and other air defence systems.

Additional EASA Advisories

Extended Restrictions for Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon

Separately, EASA's advisory asking airlines not to operate within the airspace of Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon was extended last week until the end of August.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier and Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA reinstated its advisory after a brief easing, now urging full avoidance of certain Gulf airspace until July 29.
  • Iran renewed ballistic missile attacks on a U.S. air base in Jordan; U.S. military responded with continuing strikes amid threats over the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The region’s volatility, with military infrastructure at risk and potential misidentification of civilian aircraft, prompted the tightened safety notice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the EU aviation body reinstated its warning for Middle East flights?
The EU Aviation Safety Agency reinstated its warning due to resumed fighting and increased US-Iran tensions, raising risks for airlines.
Which airspaces are airlines advised to avoid according to EASA's latest advisory?
Airlines are advised to avoid airspace over Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Gulf of Oman.
How long is the new EASA advisory valid?
The restrictive advisory is valid until July 29, with possible future extensions as the situation evolves.
What recent events triggered the updated warning from EASA?
Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US air base in Jordan and closed the Strait of Hormuz, prompting increased military activity.
Are there additional airspace restrictions for airlines in the region?
Yes, EASA has separately extended its advisory to avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Lebanese airspace until the end of August.

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