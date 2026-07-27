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Italgas reports 25% rise in first-half core earnings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Italgas reports 25% rise in first-half core earnings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Italgas Sees 25% Growth in First-Half Core Earnings in 2026 After Acquisition

Italgas Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Financial Results

Overview of Earnings Performance

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's largest gas distributor Italgas said on Monday that its adjusted core earnings rose 25% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, benefiting from efficiency gains from the recent acquisition of smaller rival 2i Rete Gas.

EBITDA and Analyst Consensus

The Italian group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €1.07 billion ($1.22 billion) for the January-June period, in line with an analyst consensus compiled by LSEG.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted H1 2026 EBITDA reached €1.07 bn (≈ $1.22 bn), matching LSEG consensus, marking a 25% increase year‑on‑year.
  • The accumulation of synergies and operational efficiencies stems from the April 2025 acquisition of 2i Rete Gas and subsequent integration, expanding its customer base to over 12 million and network to 150,000 km. (italgas.it)
  • Italgas recently received a Positive outlook upgrade from Moody’s, citing the strengthened financial profile supported by regulated growth, synergies from 2i integration, and strategic roadmap. (italgas.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Italgas's core earnings growth in the first half of 2026?
Italgas reported a 25% year-on-year rise in adjusted core earnings for the first half of 2026.
What contributed to Italgas's increased earnings?
Efficiency gains from the recent acquisition of 2i Rete Gas contributed to the rise in earnings.
How much EBITDA did Italgas report for January-June 2026?
Italgas reported EBITDA of €1.07 billion ($1.22 billion) for the January-June period of 2026.
How does Italgas's reported earnings compare with analyst expectations?
The reported EBITDA was in line with an analyst consensus compiled by LSEG.

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