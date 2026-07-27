Italgas Sees 25% Growth in First-Half Core Earnings in 2026 After Acquisition
Italgas Reports Strong First-Half 2026 Financial Results
Overview of Earnings Performance
MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Europe's largest gas distributor Italgas said on Monday that its adjusted core earnings rose 25% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, benefiting from efficiency gains from the recent acquisition of smaller rival 2i Rete Gas.
EBITDA and Analyst Consensus
The Italian group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €1.07 billion ($1.22 billion) for the January-June period, in line with an analyst consensus compiled by LSEG.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8773 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)