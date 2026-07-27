GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
CATL-Stellantis battery plant in Spain to employ average of 1,000 Chinese workers during construction - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

CATL-Stellantis battery plant in Spain to employ average of 1,000 Chinese workers during construction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

CATL-Stellantis Gigafactory in Spain to Employ 1,000 Chinese Workers During Construction

Key Details on Construction and Workforce Plans

July 27 (Reuters) - CATL and Stellantis' jointly-owned gigafactory in Aragon, northeastern Spain, will employ an average of 1,000 workers from China in the construction phase, Aragon's president said at a press conference on Monday.

Joint Venture and Local Training Initiatives

The joint venture, named 'Contemporary Star Energy' or CSE, will train 4,000 workers from Aragon to staff the plant once it is operating at full capacity, Jorge Azcon added, speaking alongside CSE chief executive Andy Wu.

Press Conference Highlights

Below are further details from Azcon's comments at the press conference:

Construction Progress and Workforce Composition
  • The plant, the first stone of which was laid in November 2025, has received all approvals to complete construction.
  • There are currently 500 people working to build the plant, of which 172 have come from China mostly to take on design and management roles.
  • Andy Wu, chief executive of the joint venture, will move to the capital of Aragon, Zaragoza, shortly.
  • The number of Chinese workers employed at the plant during construction will peak at 1,700, with the pace of their arrival to depend on when they receive visas and work permits.
  • Production, previously forecast to start at the end of 2026, will begin in the first months of 2027.
Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The gigafactory is a €4.1 billion investment to produce up to 50 GWh/year, designed as carbon‑neutral and operational by early 2027, supporting Stellantis’ EV strategy and CATL’s European expansion (catl.com).
  • Construction currently has about 500 workers onsite, including 172 from China in design and management roles; average Chinese workforce during construction will be ~1,000, with a peak of 1,700 depending on visa timing (europapress.es).
  • Once operational, the plant will train and employ around 4,000 local Aragon workers with expected full‑capacity output of around one million batteries annually (europapress.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Chinese workers will be employed during the construction of the CATL-Stellantis battery plant in Spain?
The plant will employ an average of 1,000 Chinese workers during its construction phase, with the peak reaching 1,700 workers.
Where is the CATL-Stellantis battery gigafactory being built?
The gigafactory is being built in Aragon, northeastern Spain.
When is the CATL-Stellantis battery factory expected to start production?
Production is expected to begin in the first months of 2027.
What is the name of the CATL-Stellantis joint venture in Spain?
The joint venture is named 'Contemporary Star Energy' or CSE.
How many local workers will be trained for the plant once it is operational?
CSE will train 4,000 workers from Aragon to staff the plant once it is at full capacity.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Elusive founder Sky Xu faces spotlight as Shein seeks Hong Kong listing

Elusive founder Sky Xu faces spotlight as Shein seeks Hong Kong listing

Image for UK retailers report smallest sales drop since January, CBI says

UK retailers report smallest sales drop since January, CBI says

Image for Iran says it still controls strait, not seeking talks, after Trump halts bombing

Iran says it still controls strait, not seeking talks, after Trump halts bombing

Image for London stocks advance as US-Iran pause lifts risk appetite; earnings add to gains

London stocks advance as US-Iran pause lifts risk appetite; earnings add to gains

Image for Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, target Taganrog, governor says

Ukrainian drones kill two in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, target Taganrog, governor says

Image for Russian attacks kill one, damage vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, official says

Russian attacks kill one, damage vessels in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region, official says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy prepares new measures to tackle spiking fuel prices amid fiscal concerns
Italy prepares new measures to tackle spiking fuel prices amid fiscal concerns
Image for German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds
German business sentiment rises more than expected in July, Ifo survey finds
Image for ECB's Kazimir: September rate hike likely needed even if outlook improves
ECB's Kazimir: September rate hike likely needed even if outlook improves
Image for Bank of England to keep rate steady despite oil and gas price rebound
Bank of England to keep rate steady despite oil and gas price rebound
Image for Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says
Audi must work with Volkswagen to realign business, CFO says
Image for Irish Continental's London shares jump after agreeing to $1.37 billion management-led buyout
Irish Continental's London shares jump after agreeing to $1.37 billion management-led buyout
Image for European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment
European shares climb as US-Iran peace optimism lifts risk sentiment
Image for TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change
TotalEnergies to appeal French court decision ordering it to adapt its business to climate change
Image for Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group
Top investor Railpen walks away from UK's IP Group
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says
Exclusive-Ukraine wants prototype of European missile defence system by mid-2027, official says
Image for Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range
Vodafone ups guidance to include Safaricom, see earnings at upper end of new range
Image for As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners
As fashion stumbles, jewellery will help shape luxury's winners
View All Finance Posts