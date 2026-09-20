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Diana's brother compares media treatment of Harry, Meghan to late princess' ordeal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Diana's brother compares media treatment of Harry, Meghan to late princess' ordeal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 20, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 20, 2026

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Earl Spencer Warns of Media Impact on Harry, Meghan, and Princess Diana

Media Scrutiny and Its Effects on the Royal Family

The Parallel Between Diana and Harry & Meghan

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The media's treatment of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan is on a par with that faced by his mother Diana, the late princess' brother said in an interview published on Sunday, warning that lessons needed to be learned from that period.

Diana died aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash as photographers pursued her on motorbikes, sparking an outpouring of grief and a reckoning over whether the media bore some responsibility for her death after splashing details of her life across front pages for years.

Earl Spencer's Perspective

"If you look at an article in a tabloid about Diana or the couple that you were mentioning, Harry and Meghan, you know, they can be really, really unpleasant," Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, told the BBC.

"And I think it would be really beholden on people to learn from Diana's example.

"I'm not here to speak for Harry and Meghan, but for anyone who's being destroyed in this way daily, it must be such a cancerous influence in their life."

Harry and Meghan's Response to Media Pressure

Harry, Diana's youngest son, and Meghan, cited the impact of what they called a toxic media on their lives before they quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

They also sued much of the British tabloid press - with varying degrees of success - before they moved back to Britain in August.

Recent Developments and Book Publication

Spencer has made headlines around the world in the last week after his book, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister", was serialised in the Daily Mail, accusing her former husband, the now King Charles, of sounding "giddily elated" in the hours after her death.

Royal Family's Reaction

The palace hit back by saying the king "is mindful that the pain of ​fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour ​memory in ⁠ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss".

The publication of the book and the return of Harry and Meghan to Britain are another challenge for the king, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ongoing Tensions Within the Royal Family

Diana's family accused the royals of showing a lack of support or care towards the late princess before her death, a charge that was repeated by Harry, who is now largely estranged from the rest of the royal family.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Kate Holton;Editing by Helen Popper)

Key Takeaways

  • Charles Spencer compared media scrutiny of Harry and Meghan to the relentless tabloid treatment of Diana, describing it as a “cancerous influence” on their lives (perspectivemedia.com).
  • He emphasized that Diana was “really brought low” by criticism and expressed pity that similar patterns are resurfacing today (britainpost.com).
  • This commentary comes as Harry and Meghan have returned to Britain after their 2020 departure, a move closely tied to their longstanding disputes and legal battles with the tabloids (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Diana's brother compare the media treatment of Harry and Meghan to Diana's experience?
Earl Charles Spencer stated that the media treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan is similar to what Princess Diana faced, describing it as unpleasant and harmful.
What incident increased scrutiny of the media's role in Diana's life?
Princess Diana's death in a 1997 Paris car crash, while being pursued by photographers, raised concerns about the media's impact on her life.
Why did Harry and Meghan move to the United States?
Harry and Meghan cited the negative impact of the British tabloid press on their lives as a main reason for stepping back from royal duties and moving to the U.S.
What recent events brought Diana's story back into headlines?
The serialization of Earl Spencer's book, 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister,' and the return of Harry and Meghan to Britain have revived global interest in Diana's story.
How did the royal family respond to Spencer's recent claims?
The palace responded by suggesting that grief can affect judgement and memory, addressing Spencer's accusations regarding their behavior after Diana's death.

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