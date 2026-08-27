Schwarz Group to Invest €5.6 Billion in Data Centre in Northern Germany

Major Investment in German Data Infrastructure

Overview of the Investment

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Schwarz Group, which owns the discount retailer Lidl, plans to invest €5.6 billion to build a data centre in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the German supermarket conglomerate said on Thursday.

Data Centre Capacity and Timeline

• The data centre will have a capacity of 240 megawatts by 2033, it said in a statement

Strategic Objectives

• The investment is aimed at expanding cloud and AI capabilities in Germany and Europe

Future Expansion Potential

• Schwarz Group sees potential to expand capacity to a connected load of 1 gigawatt by 2045

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)