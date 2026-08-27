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Lidl owner to invest up to €5.6 billion by 2033 in data centre in northern Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Lidl owner to invest up to €5.6 billion by 2033 in data centre in northern Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Schwarz Group to Invest €5.6 Billion in Data Centre in Northern Germany

Major Investment in German Data Infrastructure

Overview of the Investment

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Schwarz Group, which owns the discount retailer Lidl, plans to invest €5.6 billion to build a data centre in the northern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the German supermarket conglomerate said on Thursday.

Data Centre Capacity and Timeline

• The data centre will have a capacity of 240 megawatts by 2033, it said in a statement

Strategic Objectives

• The investment is aimed at expanding cloud and AI capabilities in Germany and Europe

Future Expansion Potential

• Schwarz Group sees potential to expand capacity to a connected load of 1 gigawatt by 2045

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The data centre project, slated for Dummerstorf near Rostock, is part of Schwarz Group’s broader strategy via IT arm Schwarz Digits to enhance digital sovereignty and rival U.S. tech giants (marketscreener.com).
  • This investment complements the existing €11 billion data centre campus in Lübbenau (Brandenburg), which will offer 200 MW capacity, house up to 100,000 GPUs, and serve both internal and external cloud, AI, and cybersecurity needs (datacenterdynamics.com).
  • Schwarz Digits is positioning STACKIT and its sovereign cloud offerings as GDPR‑compliant European alternatives, supported by investments in AI (e.g., Aleph Alpha) and collaborations for sovereign infrastructure development (gruppe.schwarz).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Schwarz Group investing in the German data centre?
Schwarz Group plans to invest up to €5.6 billion in the data centre by 2033.
Where will the new data centre be located?
The data centre will be built in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, northern Germany.
What is the planned capacity of the data centre by 2033?
The data centre will have a capacity of 240 megawatts by 2033.
What is the long-term potential capacity of the data centre?
Schwarz Group sees potential to expand the data centre’s capacity to 1 gigawatt by 2045.
What are the main objectives of this investment?
The investment aims to expand cloud and AI capabilities in Germany and Europe.

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