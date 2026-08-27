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Iliad's half-year core profit rises 2% on Italy strength - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iliad's half-year core profit rises 2% on Italy strength

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Iliad Reports 2.2% Half-Year Profit Growth Fueled by Italy Subscriber Gains

Half-Year Financial Performance and Regional Growth

Profit and Revenue Overview

Aug 27 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Iliad posted a 2.2% rise in its half-year core profit on Thursday, buoyed by strong performance in Italy.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and after leases, or EBITDAaL, was €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first half of 2026.

Revenue Breakdown by Country

Iliad reported consolidated revenue of €5.24 billion for the six-month period, up 3% from a year ago. Revenue in France rose 1.5% to €3.32 billion, Italy posted a 10.2% jump to €665 million and Poland grew 3.5% to €1.26 billion.

Growth Drivers and Market Evolution

The numbers underscore how Iliad has evolved from a French price disruptor into a broader European telecoms group, with Italy and Poland contributing an increasing share of growth as its domestic market approaches saturation.

Subscriber Growth and Market Segments

The group added 300,000 subscribers in the second quarter, resulting in a total customer base of 52.5 million at the end of June.

Mobile vs Fixed-Line Subscribers

That growth was driven by mobile customers, while fixed-line subscribers were broadly stable. France ended the quarter with 23.4 million subscribers, while Italy and Poland added about 100,000 customers each to reach 13.3 million and 15.8 million, respectively.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Group EBITDAaL up to around €2.09 billion in H1 2026, a ~2.2% increase compared to a year ago (combourse.com)
  • Revenues rose to €5.24 billion (+3%), led by Italy (+10.2%), Poland (+3.5%), while France saw slower growth (+1.5%) (combourse.com)
  • Net additions of 300,000 subscribers in Q2 brought total base to 52.5 million; Italy added ~100k, reinforcing its role as growth engine for the Group (combourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Iliad's core profit in the first half of 2026?
Iliad's EBITDAaL reached €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first half of 2026.
Which market contributed most to Iliad's profit growth?
Italy showed the strongest growth, with revenue rising 10.2% to €665 million.
How many new subscribers did Iliad add in the second quarter?
Iliad added 300,000 subscribers in the second quarter of 2026.
What is Iliad's total customer base as of June 2026?
Iliad's total customer base was 52.5 million at the end of June 2026.
How did France and Poland perform in terms of revenue growth?
France's revenue grew 1.5% to €3.32 billion, and Poland's revenue increased 3.5% to €1.26 billion.

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