Iliad Reports 2.2% Half-Year Profit Growth Fueled by Italy Subscriber Gains

Half-Year Financial Performance and Regional Growth

Profit and Revenue Overview

Aug 27 (Reuters) - French telecom operator Iliad posted a 2.2% rise in its half-year core profit on Thursday, buoyed by strong performance in Italy.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and after leases, or EBITDAaL, was €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the first half of 2026.

Revenue Breakdown by Country

Iliad reported consolidated revenue of €5.24 billion for the six-month period, up 3% from a year ago. Revenue in France rose 1.5% to €3.32 billion, Italy posted a 10.2% jump to €665 million and Poland grew 3.5% to €1.26 billion.

Growth Drivers and Market Evolution

The numbers underscore how Iliad has evolved from a French price disruptor into a broader European telecoms group, with Italy and Poland contributing an increasing share of growth as its domestic market approaches saturation.

Subscriber Growth and Market Segments

The group added 300,000 subscribers in the second quarter, resulting in a total customer base of 52.5 million at the end of June.

Mobile vs Fixed-Line Subscribers

That growth was driven by mobile customers, while fixed-line subscribers were broadly stable. France ended the quarter with 23.4 million subscribers, while Italy and Poland added about 100,000 customers each to reach 13.3 million and 15.8 million, respectively.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)