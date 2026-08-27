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Finance

UK's Vertu Motors forecasts upbeat annual profit, shares hit over 19-year high

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Vertu Motors Forecasts Higher Profit as Sales, Shares Surge in UK Market

Vertu Motors Reports Strong Financial Performance and Market Expansion

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Vertu Motors said on Thursday its annual profit would come in ahead of market expectations as strong demand and increased exposure to Chinese brands lifted sales.

Shares of the company, which operates out of 194 sales outlets across the UK, jumped as much as 6.7% to their highest level in more than 19 years. 

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some more details:

Profit and Revenue Growth

• Vertu projected fiscal 2027 adjusted pretax profit above analysts' expectations of £25.5 million ($34.66 million), according to company-compiled data. Revenue rose 4.6% in the five months to July 31.

Expansion into Chinese Brands

• The company is rapidly expanding its exposure to Chinese carmakers. It launched its first Omoda and Jaecoo and Leapmotor outlets over the past two months.

Current and Future Plans for Chinese Brand Outlets

• The company now operates 18 sales outlets representing Chinese brands, including BYD and MG, and said it plans to expand that further in the coming months.

Operational Adjustments

• Vertu had closed a loss-making Mazda outlet in York last month and combined its Sheffield Mazda operation with Nissan in a bid to cut costs.

Market Context and Industry Trends

UK New Car Sales and Electric Vehicle Growth

• British new car sales rose last month, marking their best performance since ​2019 as battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales reached another record, ‌industry data showed. Chinese brands account for a growing share of new car sales.

Risks and Cautious Outlook

• The company had struck a cautious tone in May, warning that the Iran war, the UK's electric-vehicle sales targets, and Jaguar Land Rover-related disruption could hit prices and demand.

($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Vertu Motors projects FY2027 adjusted pre‑tax profit above consensus (£25.5 million), supported by 4.6% revenue growth through July 31 and buoyant sales across channels (investegate.co.uk).
  • The company continues to rapidly expand its footprint in Chinese EV brands, having launched Omoda, Jaecoo and Leapmotor outlets in July and now operating 18 Chinese-brand dealerships, with more planned (investegate.co.uk).
  • UK new car registrations in July rose 11.7%—the strongest since 2019—led by BEVs, which surged 44.5% and reached a record 27.5% market share, reinforcing the strategic value of Vertu’s Chinese EV expansion (smmt.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vertu Motors' shares hit a 19-year high?
Shares surged due to upbeat annual profit forecasts and robust sales driven by increased exposure to Chinese car brands.
How is Vertu Motors expanding in the UK market?
Vertu Motors is expanding by opening new sales outlets representing Chinese brands like BYD and MG and closing loss-making outlets.
What is Vertu Motors' projected annual profit for 2027?
Vertu Motors expects a fiscal 2027 adjusted pretax profit above £25.5 million, surpassing analyst expectations.
How have Chinese car brands impacted Vertu Motors' business?
Increased exposure to Chinese brands has lifted Vertu Motors' sales and contributed to higher revenue growth.
What industry trends are supporting Vertu Motors' growth?
Rising UK new car sales and a record in battery electric vehicle sales, with growing market share for Chinese brands, are key trends.

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