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Factbox-List of nationalities of missing tourists in Nepal flood - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-List of nationalities of missing tourists in Nepal flood

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Breaking News Tourism International Disaster Asia

Nationalities and Numbers of Missing Tourists After Nepal Flood Disaster

Overview of Missing Tourists by Nationality

Aug 27 (Reuters) - More than 400 foreigners were among the 579 tourists missing after a catastrophic flood in the Himalayan nation of Nepal, tourism officials said.

Here is a list of the nationalities of tourists who have been determined to be missing:

South Asian Nationals

India

INDIA: At least 130 to 133 Indians were reported missing, India's junior foreign minister told news agency ANI.

Australasia

Australia

AUSTRALIA: A total of 34 Australians were reported missing and authorities were working with Nepal to locate them, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

North American Nationals

United States

UNITED STATES: At least 47 U.S. citizens are missing, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board spokesperson.

Canada

CANADA: There are 24 Canadians missing, a spokesperson for Nepal's embassy in Canada said.

European Nationals

Britain

BRITAIN: There were 33 British citizens were missing after the disaster, the Associated Press said, citing a Nepal tourism board spokesperson.

Asian Nationals

Malaysia

MALAYSIA: The Malaysian embassy in Nepal has lost contact with at least 11 citizens in the affected area, the Malaysian foreign ministry said.

South Korea

SOUTH KOREA: Nine South Koreans working in a hydropower plant were missing and 10 more were stranded, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said late on ⁠Wednesday.

Japan

JAPAN: Japan's embassy in Nepal was unable to establish contact with five of its citizens and had requested that a search be conducted to locate them, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on social media website X.

Compiled Information

(Compiled by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • India accounts for the largest number of missing foreign tourists—between 130 and 133—many en route to or returning from pilgrimage, with figures varying across sources (devdiscourse.com).
  • Other countries with significant numbers of missing citizens include the United States (47), Australia (34), the United Kingdom (33), Canada (24), and Malaysia (11–19), while South Korea and Japan also reported missing nationals (devdiscourse.com).
  • The Nepal Tourism Board reports 403 tourists unaccounted for—341 foreign nationals and 62 Nepali—highlighting the evolving nature of data in a fast-moving rescue and verification effort (recentnaturaldisasters.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many tourists are missing after the Nepal flood?
A total of 579 tourists are missing, including more than 400 foreigners, according to Nepalese tourism officials.
Which nationalities have the most missing tourists in Nepal?
India has the highest number of missing tourists, with at least 130 to 133 reported cases.
How many Americans are missing after Nepal's flood disaster?
At least 47 U.S. citizens are reported missing following the Nepal flood.
Are there any Australians missing in the Nepal flood?
Yes, a total of 34 Australians have been reported missing.
What other nationalities have missing tourists in Nepal?
Besides Indians, Americans, and Australians, missing tourists include British, Canadian, Malaysian, South Korean, and Japanese citizens.

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