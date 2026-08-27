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Pernod Ricard annual sales fall amid weak China, U.S.; Iran war also weighs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pernod Ricard annual sales fall amid weak China, U.S.; Iran war also weighs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Pernod Ricard Faces 3.9% Sales Decline in FY2026 Due to Weak US, China Demand

Financial Performance and Market Outlook

FY2026 Sales Decline and Contributing Factors

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard reported a worse-than-expected 3.9% organic sales decline of its fiscal year 2026 on Thursday, reflecting persistent soft consumer demand in the U.S. and China and disruption to tourism from the conflict in the Middle-East in the fourth quarter.

Market Position and Future Projections

Pernod, the second-largest Western spirits group behind Diageo, said that for full fiscal year 2027 that started on July 1, it expected organic net sales to be broadly stable, with the U.S. and Chinese markets still hit by inventory adjustments in the first quarter.

Medium-Term Sales Guidance and Analyst Expectations

The maker of Martell cognac and Absolut vodka also trimmed its medium-term sales growth guidance, citing said current weakness in the U.S. market.

It is now projecting organic net sales growth to be on average closer to the lower end of a 3%-6% sales growth range between 2027 and 2029.

Sales reached €9.4 billion ($10.96 billion) in the twelve months to June 30, 2026, representing an organic decline of 3.9% which was worse than the 3.7% contraction expected by analysts, according to a company compiled consensus.

Profit from recurring operations stood at €2.42 billion euros, marking an organic decline of 5.2%, which was better than the 5.9% fall expected by analysts.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8580 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic net sales declined 3.9% in FY 2026, slightly worse than the 3.7% expected by analysts, on €9.4 billion total sales.
  • Profit from recurring operations fell 5.2%, performing better than the 5.9% decline analysts had forecast.
  • For FY 2027 (starting July 1), Pernod now targets organic net‑sales growth near the lower end of a 3–6% medium‑term range, citing continued market softness and inventory adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pernod Ricard's annual sales fall in fiscal year 2026?
Pernod Ricard's annual sales fell due to weak consumer demand in the U.S. and China, as well as disruptions from the Middle East conflict.
How much did Pernod Ricard's sales decline compared to expectations?
Pernod Ricard's sales saw a 3.9% organic decline, which was worse than the 3.7% contraction analysts expected.
What is Pernod Ricard's outlook for fiscal year 2027?
Pernod Ricard expects broadly stable organic net sales in 2027, with ongoing inventory adjustments in the U.S. and China.
How did profits from recurring operations perform?
Recurring operations profit declined by 5.2%, which was better than the 5.9% fall analysts predicted.
What changes were made to Pernod Ricard's sales growth guidance?
Pernod Ricard lowered its medium-term sales growth guidance to the lower end of 3%-6% between 2027 and 2029.

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