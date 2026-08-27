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Nvidia rises after signaling longer AI spending runway - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia rises after signaling longer AI spending runway

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Nvidia Stock Jumps on Strong AI Spending Forecast and Revenue Growth

Nvidia’s Financial Performance and AI Market Outlook

Stock Reaction and Investor Sentiment

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nvidia shares rose about 6% before the bell on Thursday as investors embraced the chipmaker's strong long-term outlook, betting that a global race to build AI infrastructure will fuel years of rapid growth despite concerns about supply bottlenecks and financial ties with customers.

Revenue Growth and Sales Forecast

The world's most valuable company projected 70% revenue growth next fiscal year and forecast current-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates, signaling that the AI spending boom remains intact.

Market Response to Forecast

The forecast offers fresh ammunition to bulls after Nvidia's shares fell nearly 12% from their May peak as investors increasingly demanded evidence that the AI spending boom would last.

Following the results, at least 10 brokerages raised their price target on the shares, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Analyst Commentary

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said, "70% growth supply constrained is a remarkable figure, and to the extent possible we would expect Nvidia to continue to knock down barriers to higher growth".

Long-Term Outlook and AI Demand Expansion

The forecast marked a rare long-term outlook from Nvidia, with CEO Jensen Huang saying AI had reached an "inflection point" as the technology moves from experimentation to real-world deployment.

Nvidia signaled AI demand is broadening beyond hyperscalers, citing growth from AI labs, expanding capacity at firms such as CoreWeave and Nebius, and a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Cloud Revenue-Sharing and Future Catalysts

Morgan Stanley said that Nvidia's push into cloud revenue-sharing could become a fresh catalyst for the stock.

Quarterly Results and Valuation Comparison

The company reported second-quarter revenue of $96.2 billion, ahead of Wall Street expectations, driven by $89 billion in data center sales.

The stock trades at 17.9 times forward earnings estimates, well below Advanced Micro Devices' 37.2 times and Intel's 46.2 times.

(Reporting by Rashika Singh and Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia forecasts an exceptional ~70% year‑over‑year revenue jump for its next fiscal year, signaling sustained momentum in AI infrastructure spending (thenationalnews.com).
  • Second‑quarter revenue came in at $96.2 billion—double year‑ago levels—with data center sales alone reaching $89 billion and driving a rare long‑term outlook (investor.nvidia.com).
  • Despite strong growth, Nvidia flagged supply constraints—particularly memory shortages—as a limiting factor, while noting broadened demand from AI labs, neo‑clouds like CoreWeave and Nebius, and expanded AWS partnerships (thenationalnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia shares rise?
Nvidia shares rose about 6% before the bell after the company projected strong revenue growth and signaled a robust long-term AI spending outlook.
What factors are driving Nvidia's AI demand?
The global race to build AI infrastructure, demand from AI labs, expanding partnerships, and broader deployment beyond hyperscalers are driving Nvidia's AI demand.
How did analysts respond to Nvidia's outlook?
At least 10 brokerages raised their price target on Nvidia shares, and Morgan Stanley highlighted the company's impressive growth even amid supply constraints.
What was Nvidia's reported second-quarter revenue?
Nvidia reported second-quarter revenue of $96.2 billion, significantly driven by $89 billion in data center sales.

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