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Euro zone lending growth picks up, ECB says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Euro zone lending growth picks up, ECB says 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Euro Zone Lending Growth Accelerates in July After ECB Rate Increase

Overview of Euro Zone Lending Trends

Bank Lending Growth in July

FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Growth in bank lending to euro zone companies and households accelerated in July, the first full month after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years, ECB data showed on Thursday.

Lending to Non-Financial Corporations

The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations was 4.4% in July, up from 4.0% in June.

Lending to Households

Lending to households grew by 3.1%, up from a rate of 3.0% in June.

Reporting and Editing

(Writing by Ludwig Burger;Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Key Takeaways

  • The annual growth rate for loans to non‑financial corporations accelerated from 4.0% in June to 4.4% in July, reflecting stronger demand or transmission of the June 25bp rate hike by the ECB (apnews.com).
  • Household lending growth rose modestly to 3.1% in July from 3.0% in June—indicating a cautious but positive response to monetary policy changes (apnews.com).
  • The ECB raised its key interest rates by 25 basis points on 11 June 2026—the first increase since 2023—raising the deposit facility rate to 2.25%, laying the groundwork for the observed lending trends (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did lending to euro zone corporations grow in July?
The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations increased to 4.4% in July, up from 4.0% in June.
What was the growth rate for lending to euro zone households in July?
Lending to households grew by 3.1% in July, compared to a rate of 3.0% in June.
What event preceded the acceleration in euro zone lending growth?
The European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years in the month prior to the lending growth acceleration.
When was the reported data released?
The data was released on Thursday, August 27.
Who compiled and edited the article's content?
The article was written by Ludwig Burger and edited by Francesco Canepa.

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