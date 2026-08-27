Euro Zone Lending Growth Accelerates in July After ECB Rate Increase
Overview of Euro Zone Lending Trends
Bank Lending Growth in July
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Growth in bank lending to euro zone companies and households accelerated in July, the first full month after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in nearly three years, ECB data showed on Thursday.
Lending to Non-Financial Corporations
The annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations was 4.4% in July, up from 4.0% in June.
Lending to Households
Lending to households grew by 3.1%, up from a rate of 3.0% in June.
Reporting and Editing
(Writing by Ludwig Burger;Editing by Francesco Canepa)