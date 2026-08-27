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Poland asks EU to fine Meta €250 million, urges action against scams and false ads - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland asks EU to fine Meta €250 million, urges action against scams and false ads

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Poland Requests EU Fine Meta €250 Million Over Scam and Fraudulent Ads Concerns

Poland's Actions and Allegations Against Meta

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs said on Wednesday he had asked the European Commission to impose a €250 million ($291.30 million) fine on Meta, accusing the social media company of failing to adequately tackle fraudulent advertisements..

Minister's Statement and Findings

"Despite repeated reports from the relevant Polish authorities and teams responsible for cybersecurity, Meta still does not provide an effective and adequate response to fraudulent advertisements," minister Krzysztof Gawkowski posted on X.

Results from CERT Polska Investigation

In a letter to the European Commission that tests conducted by CERT Polska, the national cybersecurity incident response team, found 122 advertisements that were classified as fraudulent.

Meta's Response Rate to Fraudulent Ads

"In 106 cases, or 86.8% of reports, Meta concluded the case with a decision not to remove the advertisement. Only 10 ads were removed, and in 6 cases no response was provided," the minister said.

"I also call on Meta to immediately introduce effective tools to eliminate scams, false advertising, and the promotion of illegal applications."

Meta's Reaction and Broader Criticism

Meta has not immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta Platform came under fire for allegations that its products were harmful to children and that the company was misleading the public about their safety.

Legal Actions in Poland

In Poland, the platform was criticised for failing to effectively respond to fraudulent advertisements and sued by billionaire Rafal Brzoska over fake advertisements.

Warsaw Appellate Court Ruling

In lawsuit filed by Brzoska, the Warsaw appellate court ruled in April 2026 that Meta was responsible for adds it hosts on its platforms. In court the platform has argued it is not responsible for the fraudulent actions of its users.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland formally requested EU to fine Meta €250 million over its ineffective handling of fraudulent advertisements, citing data from CERT Polska showing only 10 of 122 reported scam ads were removed, while 106 were left active or unresolved. (streetinsider.com)
  • CERT Polska’s testing from January–November 2024 revealed that 87% of reported fraudulent ads were not removed and that Meta even restricted visibility of CERT Polska’s analysis on scam activity, highlighting systemic moderation failures. (cert.pl)
  • A landmark April 2026 Warsaw Court of Appeal ruling found Meta legally responsible for fraudulent ads using the likenesses of public figures like Rafał Brzoska and Omenaa Mensah, rejecting Meta’s defense of passive hosting and increasing platform accountability. (wirtualnemedia.pl)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Poland ask the EU to fine Meta?
Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs accused Meta of failing to adequately tackle fraudulent advertisements and urged the EU to impose a €250 million fine.
How many fraudulent ads did CERT Polska find?
CERT Polska found 122 advertisements classified as fraudulent on Meta’s platforms.
How did Meta respond to the reports of fraudulent ads?
Meta reportedly removed only 10 ads out of 122 and concluded 106 cases by deciding not to remove the advertisement. Six cases received no response.
Has Meta responded to the Polish minister's accusations?
Meta has not immediately responded to the Reuters request for comment regarding the accusations from Poland.
What legal action did Rafal Brzoska take against Meta?
Rafal Brzoska sued Meta over fake advertisements, with a Warsaw appellate court ruling in 2026 that Meta was responsible for ads it hosts.

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