Poland Requests EU Fine Meta €250 Million Over Scam and Fraudulent Ads Concerns

Poland's Actions and Allegations Against Meta

WARSAW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Poland's Minister of Digital Affairs said on Wednesday he had asked the European Commission to impose a €250 million ($291.30 million) fine on Meta, accusing the social media company of failing to adequately tackle fraudulent advertisements..

Minister's Statement and Findings

"Despite repeated reports from the relevant Polish authorities and teams responsible for cybersecurity, Meta still does not provide an effective and adequate response to fraudulent advertisements," minister Krzysztof Gawkowski posted on X.

Results from CERT Polska Investigation

In a letter to the European Commission that tests conducted by CERT Polska, the national cybersecurity incident response team, found 122 advertisements that were classified as fraudulent.

Meta's Response Rate to Fraudulent Ads

"In 106 cases, or 86.8% of reports, Meta concluded the case with a decision not to remove the advertisement. Only 10 ads were removed, and in 6 cases no response was provided," the minister said.

"I also call on Meta to immediately introduce effective tools to eliminate scams, false advertising, and the promotion of illegal applications."

Meta's Reaction and Broader Criticism

Meta has not immediately responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta Platform came under fire for allegations that its products were harmful to children and that the company was misleading the public about their safety.

Legal Actions in Poland

In Poland, the platform was criticised for failing to effectively respond to fraudulent advertisements and sued by billionaire Rafal Brzoska over fake advertisements.

Warsaw Appellate Court Ruling

In lawsuit filed by Brzoska, the Warsaw appellate court ruled in April 2026 that Meta was responsible for adds it hosts on its platforms. In court the platform has argued it is not responsible for the fraudulent actions of its users.

($1 = 0.8582 euros)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki, Editing by Louise Heavens)