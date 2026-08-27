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Investors' expectations for next Bank of England rate hike drift into 2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Investors' expectations for next Bank of England rate hike drift into 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Investors Push Expectations for Next Bank of England Rate Hike to 2027

Market Reactions and Economic Outlook

Investor Sentiment and Rate Hike Expectations

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Investors do not fully price in a quarter-point rate hike by the Bank of England until its February 2027 meeting, market prices showed on Thursday as bond yields extended a gradual move lower after an interruption on Wednesday.

Market Data and Rate Pricing

LSEG data showed 24.3 basis points of rate increases priced in by the time of the BoE's December 17 rate announcement, down from more than 25 bps for most of August, and 36 bps of increase by the time of the February 4 rate announcement.

Comparisons with Other Central Banks

Less than 4 bps of tightening is priced in for the BoE's September 17 meeting — implying just a 15% chance of a hike — compared with 24 bps of tightening priced in for the European Central Bank at its September 10 decision.

Bond Yields and Economic Projections

British 10-year government bond yields were 2 bps down on the day on Thursday at 5.01% at 0752 GMT, not far from a two-week low of 4.979% struck on Wednesday before yields rose later in the day.

Economists' Expectations and Market Risks

Most economists polled by Reuters have long expected the BoE to keep rates unchanged at 3.75% this year, but financial markets have generally expected an increase — a difference which Governor Andrew Bailey said reflected markets' pricing in of the risk of an intensification of the U.S.-Iran war.

Inflation and Labour Market Trends

Data last week showed British inflation rose to 2.9% in July due to higher household energy bills, while the labour market - the main source of Monetary Policy Committee members' longer-term inflation worries - remained muted.

Global Central Bank Developments

Investors are also closely focused on what message Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh will deliver at an annual gathering of central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG data prices in just 24.3 bps of tightening by the December 17, 2026 BoE meeting and about 36 bps by February 4, 2027, reflecting a drift of investor expectations into 2027.
  • Market-implied probability of a September 17, 2026 rate hike is under 15%, compared to around 24 bps priced into the ECB’s September 10 decision, showing a dovish tilt for the BoE.
  • UK 10-year gilt yields hovered near 5.01%, close to two-week lows, as bond yields eased following recent declines in inflation and signs of labour market softness.
  • Economists overwhelmingly expect the Bank Rate to remain at 3.75% through end‑2026, with a modest majority projecting at least one cut by mid‑2027, reinforcing market expectations of policy inertia.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do investors expect the next Bank of England rate hike?
Market prices suggest investors do not fully price in a BoE rate hike until the February 2027 meeting.
How much rate tightening is priced in for the BoE's upcoming meetings?
Less than 4 bps of tightening is priced in for September, implying just a 15% chance of a hike.
How have British 10-year government bond yields moved recently?
Yields were down by 2 basis points to 5.01%, close to a two-week low of 4.979% before a later increase.
What recent data is influencing Bank of England rate expectations?
July inflation rose to 2.9% due to higher energy bills, but the labour market remains subdued.

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