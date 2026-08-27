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Oil prices extend losses on expectations talks to ease Middle East supply woes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices extend losses on expectations talks to ease Middle East supply woes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Oil Prices Extend Losses as Middle East Talks Aim to Ease Supply Crisis

Middle East Negotiations and Their Impact on Oil Markets

By Laila Kearney

Oil Price Movements and Market Reactions

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending a streak of multiple days of losses, on expectations talks between Iran and Qatar may open the key Strait of Hormuz and reduce supply disruptions from the Middle East war. 

Brent crude futures were down 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $87.24 a barrel by 0004 GMT, down for a fourth day. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.67, down for a fifth day.

Strait of Hormuz Agreement Developments

Iran and Oman are working on finalizing details of an agreement to control the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source said on Wednesday, after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the two countries had agreed how to share the waterway that connects major Gulf oil producers to markets and its revenues.

The strait carried oil and natural gas shipments equal to about one-fifth of global consumption of the fuels before the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started on February 28. Since Iran worked to shut the waterway in response, oil flows have dropped to about one-quarter of their pre-war level, according to ship-tracking data.

Expert Insights on Market Sentiment

"Crude oil edged lower as the prospect of the Strait of Hormuz reopening improved amid ongoing talks," said Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, in a note on Thursday, though he cautioned "concerns over shortages in the oil market persist."  

Diplomatic Efforts and Geopolitical Tensions

Qatar's prime minister will head to Iran on Thursday to relaunch diplomatic talks to end the conflict which is nearly six months old.

The U.S. has halted its attacks on Iran for about a month and is seeking to impose greater economic pressure on Iran, which has raised investors' expectations for an easing of the Gulf supply disruptions.

Still, the countries are far apart on their demands to end the fighting and Iran has struck shipping in the Gulf and strait to impose its control on the waterway.

Iranian officials have also said the strait would not open unless the U.S. met Tehran's conditions under an interim ceasefire agreement that was struck in June and later unraveled.

Broader Impacts on Global Diesel Markets

ANZ's Hynes also pointed to the impact the Middle East war and the Russia-Ukraine war is having on the diesel market. Middle East refineries have been damaged in that conflict and Ukraine has hit several Russian refineries, cutting exports from what was a major global diesel supplier.

Diesel Inventory Data and Market Implications

The curtailment in worldwide diesel output is showing up in inventory data. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday said distillate stockpiles, including diesel and heating oil, dropped by 2.2 million barrels in the week to August 21 to 103.4 million barrels.

Hynes said this is the lowest distillate stockpile level ever recorded for this time of year.  

(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude fell about 0.7% to $87.24, and WTI dropped 0.7% to $81.67 as talks raised hopes for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing Middle East supply concerns. (apnews.com)
  • Qatar's Prime Minister began mediation talks in Tehran on August 27 to de‑escalate the war and revive shipping through the Strait, though Iran insists U.S. must meet previous ceasefire conditions. (ca.investing.com)
  • U.S. distillate inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels to 103.4 million for the week ending August 21—the lowest seasonal level on record—raising concerns about tightening diesel/heating oil supplies ahead of peak demand. (aa.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices falling now?
Oil prices are dropping due to expectations that talks between Iran and Qatar may reopen the Strait of Hormuz, potentially reducing ongoing Middle East supply disruptions.
What impact does the Middle East conflict have on oil supply?
The Middle East conflict has caused major disruptions in oil shipments, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz dropping to one-quarter of their pre-war levels.
How is the diesel market affected by these events?
Conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine have damaged refineries, reducing global diesel output and causing U.S. distillate stocks to hit record lows for this time of year.
What conditions are required to reopen the Strait of Hormuz?
Iranian officials stated the Strait of Hormuz would only reopen if the U.S. meets Tehran's conditions under a previously agreed interim ceasefire.
How are the U.S. and other nations responding to oil supply disruptions?
The U.S. has halted attacks on Iran and seeks economic pressure to encourage negotiations, while Qatar is mediating talks to ease the conflict and restore oil flows.

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