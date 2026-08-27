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Hungarian government to raise minimum old-age pension, PM Magyar says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungarian government to raise minimum old-age pension, PM Magyar says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Hungarian Government to Raise Minimum Old-Age Pension Starting 2027

Key Details of the Pension Increase Announcement

Official Statement and Timeline

BUDAPEST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will raise the minimum old-age pension to 120,000 forints per month from 28,500 forints ($91.55) as of January 1, 2027, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Political Context

Raising the statutory minimum pension had been a key pledge of Magyar's Tisza party ahead of April's election which he won with a landslide.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 311.3100 forints)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Key Takeaways

  • The minimum pension has remained at HUF 28,500 since 2008—this hike via Tisza Party meets long-standing calls for reform (portfolio.hu)
  • Tisza Party’s pledge includes broader senior support like pensioner SZÉP‑cards and differentiated top-up raises for pensions between HUF 120,000–140,000 (portfolio.hu)
  • Demographic trends in Hungary—aging population and rising pension expenditure—underscore fiscal pressures and the importance of sustainable pension reform (commission.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Hungary raise the minimum old-age pension?
Hungary will raise the minimum old-age pension starting January 1, 2027.
What will be the new minimum old-age pension in Hungary?
The new minimum old-age pension will be 120,000 forints per month.
Who announced the pension increase in Hungary?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced the pension increase.
What was the previous minimum old-age pension in Hungary?
The previous minimum was 28,500 forints per month.
Why is the pension increase significant?
Raising the statutory minimum pension was a key pledge of PM Magyar's Tisza party.

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