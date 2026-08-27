Hungarian Government to Raise Minimum Old-Age Pension Starting 2027
Key Details of the Pension Increase Announcement
Official Statement and Timeline
BUDAPEST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's government will raise the minimum old-age pension to 120,000 forints per month from 28,500 forints ($91.55) as of January 1, 2027, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.
Political Context
Raising the statutory minimum pension had been a key pledge of Magyar's Tisza party ahead of April's election which he won with a landslide.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 311.3100 forints)
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)