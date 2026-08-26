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Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Exclusive-BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin in talks for $2 billion Vietnam Techcombank stake, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 26, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 26, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Investments Vietnam

BNP Paribas, KB Kookmin Bank Consider $2 Billion Stake in Vietnam's Techcombank

Foreign Banks Eye Strategic Investment in Techcombank

By Yantoultra Ngui and Phuong Nguyen

Potential Deal Overview

HONG KONG/HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - France's BNP Paribas and South Korea's KB Kookmin Bank are in separate talks to acquire at least a 15% stake in Vietnam's Techcombank as strategic investors, in a deal that could be worth $2 billion, two sources said.

The potential deal, which has not been reported previously, would give the winner rare access to Vietnam's fast-growing banking market and end Techcombank's long search for a foreign strategic partner.

Valuation and Stake Details

Techcombank is seeking a valuation of about two times its book value, said the sources, who are familiar with the deal discussions but spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

If agreed, that would value a 15% stake in Vietnam's third-largest privately owned bank by total assets at around $2 billion, and would represent about a 55% premium over its current market price. Techcombank stock is down 9% this year as of Tuesday.

KB Kookmin Bank said it would not comment on market rumours or speculation, as part of South Korea's capital markets and disclosure rules. Spokespersons for Techcombank and BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Context: Foreign Banks in Vietnam

The latest deal talks come as foreign banks are seeking a bigger foothold in Vietnam by extending hard-currency loans to local lenders squeezed between rising domestic funding costs and government pressure to expand credit.

Several foreign banks operate in Vietnam through branches, and more could enter under the government's plan to establish international financial centres, analysts said, though key details remain unclear.

Japanese and South Korean banks are already strategic investors in some of the country's largest lenders. Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp bought a 15% stake in VPBank in 2023.

Vietnam's Banking Sector and Techcombank's Position

Foreign Ownership Regulations

FAST-GROWING BANKING SECTOR

Vietnam caps foreign ownership at 30% for most banks. In Techcombank, foreign ownership currently stands at around 20.5%, and the sources said interested bidders are weighing several options including purchases from existing foreign investors.

Deal Uncertainty and Valuation Challenges

No formal agreement has been reached and there is no certainty that the talks would result in a deal, they said, adding Techcombank was likely to select only one of the two bidders.

Valuation remains the main hurdle as Techcombank is seeking a sharply higher premium to its current market value, one of the sources said, adding that a strategic buyer would be buying future growth and access to a scarce banking platform.

A deal could be reached by the end of 2026 or the first half of 2027, depending on negotiations, the sources said.

Techcombank's Search for a Strategic Partner

Techcombank has long said it is open to a foreign strategic investor. It is one of Vietnam's few large privately owned banks without such a strategic partner.

Potential Benefits for BNP Paribas and KB Kookmin

Market Access and Expansion

For BNP Paribas or KB Kookmin, a Techcombank stake would offer exposure to Vietnam's expanding middle class, rising wealth management demand and fast-growing private banking sector.

BNP Paribas and KB Kookmin Bank already operate branches in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, while KB Financial Group, Kookmin's parent, has a majority-owned securities unit in Vietnam.

Techcombank's Financial Performance

Client Base and Asset Growth

Founded in 1993, Techcombank had more than 18 million clients at the end of 2025 and covered well over half of Vietnam's high-net-worth and affluent customers, according to its 2025 annual report.

Techcombank's total assets were 1,273 trillion dong ($48.76 billion) at the end of June 2026, with customer deposits amounting to 697.4 trillion dong, according to its financial statements.

Profit Growth

First-half pretax profit rose 22.5% from a year earlier to 18.5 trillion dong, driven by growth in net interest income and fee income, according to the bank.

($1 = 26,107.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Hong Kong and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Hanoi, Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • At a sought valuation of roughly twice its book value, a 15% stake in Techcombank would cost approximately $2 billion—implying about a 55% premium over market levels.
  • Vietnam’s foreign ownership cap for commercial banks remains at 30%, with a temporary increase to 49% possible under restructuring exceptions—Techcombank currently has around 20.5% foreign ownership.
  • Techcombank, with 1.273 quadrillion dong (~$48.8 billion) in assets at end‑June 2026, is among Vietnam’s largest private banks and a rare major player without a foreign strategic investor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the potential buyers for Techcombank's stake?
BNP Paribas and KB Kookmin Bank are both in talks to acquire at least a 15% stake in Techcombank.
How much is the Techcombank deal valued at?
The potential deal for a 15% stake in Techcombank is valued at around $2 billion.
What is the current foreign ownership limit for Vietnamese banks?
Vietnam caps foreign ownership at 30% for most banks, with Techcombank's foreign ownership currently at about 20.5%.
Why is this deal significant for foreign banks?
Acquiring a stake in Techcombank would give the winner rare access to Vietnam’s fast-growing banking market.
Has an agreement been reached for the Techcombank stake sale?
No formal agreement has been reached yet, and it is uncertain if the talks will result in a deal.

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