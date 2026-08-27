UK's Halfords forecasts 2027 profits ahead of market expectations

Halfords Expects 2027 Profits to Surpass Market Forecasts Amid Strong Seasonal Demand
Halfords' Financial Outlook and Market Performance
Strong Seasonal Demand Drives Optimism
Aug 27 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords forecast fiscal 2027 profits ahead of market expectations on Thursday, betting on strong seasonal demand due to unusually warm summers.
Impact of Warm Summers on Sales
A warm summer has driven demand in seasonal categories, with annual results now expected to be weighted to the first half, the retailer of outdoor equipments, bicycles, and motor gear said.
Profit Forecast and Analyst Expectations
The firm now expects annual profit before tax of between £55 million and £65 million ($74.7 million to $88.32 million), ahead of company-provided analyst expectations of £52.6 million.
Currency Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits
($1 = 0.7360 pounds)
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)