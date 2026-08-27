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UK's Halfords forecasts 2027 profits ahead of market expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Halfords forecasts 2027 profits ahead of market expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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Halfords Expects 2027 Profits to Surpass Market Forecasts Amid Strong Seasonal Demand

Halfords' Financial Outlook and Market Performance

Strong Seasonal Demand Drives Optimism

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords forecast fiscal 2027 profits ahead of market expectations on Thursday, betting on strong seasonal demand due to unusually warm summers.

Impact of Warm Summers on Sales

A warm summer has driven demand in seasonal categories, with annual results now expected to be weighted to the first half, the retailer of outdoor equipments, bicycles, and motor gear said.

Profit Forecast and Analyst Expectations

The firm now expects annual profit before tax of between £55 million and £65 million ($74.7 million to $88.32 million), ahead of company-provided analyst expectations of £52.6 million.

Currency Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.7360 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Forecasted profit before tax of £55–65 million for FY2027, ahead of the £52.6 million consensus (halfordscompany.com)
  • Unusually warm summer boosted seasonal categories, leading to profits expected to be weighted toward the first half (lse.co.uk)
  • FY2026 performance showed underlying PBT of around £45.4 million — above prior expectations — as turnaround strategy gains traction (halfordscompany.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What profit does Halfords expect for fiscal 2027?
Halfords now expects a profit before tax of between £55 million and £65 million for fiscal 2027.
What is driving Halfords' improved profit outlook?
Strong seasonal demand due to unusually warm summers is driving the improved profit outlook.
Which categories are seeing increased demand for Halfords?
There is increased demand in seasonal categories, including bicycles, outdoor equipment, and motor gear.
How are annual results expected to be weighted for Halfords?
Annual results are expected to be weighted to the first half of the year due to the seasonal demand.

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